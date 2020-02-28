Kylie Jenner is the queen of extravagant gestures, but on Thursday, Feb. 27, it was her super subtle nod to Travis Scott that has everyone talking. Jenner and Scott have been actively coparenting their daughter, Stormi, since their October 2019 split, and it appears they're still fully supporting each other's business endeavors as well. Kylie Jenner's latest shoutout to Travis Scott came in the form of fashion.

Jenner was aboard a private plane, likely jetting off to an exciting adventure, when she posted a photo captioned, "Brb baby." In the snap, Jenner looked relaxed AF in sweatpants, a leather jacket and black sunglasses.

While Jenner's new honey-brown hair was a main focal point in the photo, so were the sweet sneakers she was rocking. Jenner was sporting the not-yet-released shoes Scott designed for Nike. I can only imagine the demand for Scott's sneakers just went way up thanks to Jenner, so props to the makeup mogul for supporting him like that.

Jenner and Scott have remained on friendly terms since calling it quits on their relationship, with Stormi being their number one focus. Still, without Stormi around, the two have been spotted out and about in recent weeks, making it clear they're not just co-parents, but also friends.

Check out Kylie's kicks in the photo below.

On Feb. 9, Scott joined Kylie and her sisters Kourtney and Khloé for a night of partying at post-Oscars events. Days prior, Jenner opened up about her strong relationship with Scott, telling Harper's Bazaar:

We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.

The hangouts and shoutouts have had fans convinced Scott and Jenner are back together romantically, something Kris Jenner isn't even sure about. Kris addressed the speculation during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Feb. 27.

"I don't know if they're back together," Kris said. "They're just great co-parenters."

Whatever Scott and Jenner's current status is, fans are rooting for them as friends, partners, and co-parents.