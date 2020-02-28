Kylie Jenner may be extremely successful in many aspects of her life, but there's one title she recently lost. While the makeup mogul was Kris Jenner's favorite daughter in 2019, it's a new year and a new fave daughter is taking over. Kris Jenner's favorite daughter changed from Kylie to Khloé Kardashian, but the momager doesn't really reveal the reason why.

Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian opened up about Kylie being Kris' favorite during a joint Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen interview in January 2019. "Kimberly 10 years ago," Khloé explained before all three of the sisters said "Kylie now" at the same time.

Making it official, Kourtney added: "And these are facts, not just what we think."

So, of course, when Kris stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Feb. 27, Ellen DeGeneres — a good family friend of the Kar-Jenner clan — had to ask Kris the tough questions. During a game called "Keeping Up With the Blank," the question of who Kris' favorite daughter is came up.

After a bit of nervous hesitation, Kris came up with her answer. "Oh, man," Kris said. "Of the day? Today, uh, Khloé."

"I'm going to have to disconnect everyone's TVs tomorrow," Kris joked after the audience reacted to her answer.

So while Khloé might be the frontrunner right now, Kris made it clear that her answer could change at any moment. While Kris didn't reveal why Kylie came up short of the title at this particular time, she did share that Kylie is the most likely to not answer her phone calls.

Watch Kris hilariously reveal her favorite daughter at the 20-second mark below.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Khloé might have snagged the title of favorite daughter, but Kris crowned Kim with being "the smartest" of her five daughters. Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream, was honored with "favorite grandchild" of the day (but Kris explained it was only because she "saw her right before" the show).

With a family as big as Kris', it's understandable that the proud mom and grandmother has a different favorite every other day — so you can probably expect another favorite child update soon.