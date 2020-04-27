Remember back at the beginning of April 2020, when the world found out that Kylie Jenner was using quarantine to embrace her natural beauty — meaning natural hair, no acrylic nails, and no lash extensions? Well, even though the hair part of the pact doesn't seem to have lasted, Jenner did post a few makeup-free selfies, which suggest that perhaps she's going more natural with her makeup routine, too. Either that, or this is a subtle hint that a fake freckle tool or new skincare product is coming to Kylie Cosmetics or Kylie Skin. But let's not get our hopes up, OK?

On Sunday, April 26, Jenner posted a few videos to her Instagram Story, in which she zoomed the camera up close to her face to reveal a face fulllllllll of natural freckles with little to no makeup covering them. Her hair is still the same shade of bronde she's worn for a while, though it looks to be a bit longer than her most recent natural length. All in all, Jenner's complexion appears even, bright, smooth, and moisturized, even in quarantine, when I feel like most of the world is experiencing rogue breakouts, so I guess Jenner didn't come to play with the products in her Kylie Skin lineup, did she?

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Though fans were able to catch this small glimpse of Jenner makeup free, I wouldn't expect the beauty mogul to ditch makeup all together, even during quarantine, where formal appearances are, to put it lightly, minimal. Jenner has still posted several photos on Instagram in which she's wearing both minimal makeup looks and full-on glam. "Experimenting with makeup has been keeping me entertained. hbu?" she captioned one post where she wore a fully glossed lip and rosy-toned eye look. Hopefully, she gives fans more closeups of her makeup experiments while we're all bored in the house and in the house bored.