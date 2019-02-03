Is it just me, or are y'all still finding it hard to believe that it's been one whole year since Kylie Jenner welcomed Stormi Webster to the world? Time has flown by, and it's surreal that this time last year, we were officially introduced to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's baby on Super Bowl Sunday. One year later, it looks like I'm not the only one feeling nostalgic, because Kylie Jenner's photo with Travis Scott teasing "baby #2" will make you feel like it's 2018 all over again.

ICYMI, speculation has been flying over the past few weeks that Scott is planning to pop the question to Jenner during the big game on Sunday, Feb. 3, and the businesswoman only added fuel to the flames when she shared an Instagram one day earlier that shows that not only is she definitely thinking about her future with the "Sicko Mode" hitmaker, but she's also got more babies on the brain.

On Feb. 3, the 21-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of her enjoying a sweet and intimate moment with Scott. In the shot, Jenner can be seen sitting behind the rapper and embracing him while he leans into her, and it's basically the epitome of #RelationshipGoals. Seriously, though, how in love do these two look?

If the cuddly photo wasn't enough, the makeup mogul then proceeded to casually break the internet with her two-word caption: "Baby #2?"

Even though Jenner was quick to dispel the baby rumor she somewhat started herself (LOL), Jenner's fans completely lost it, because a little sister or brother to Stormi is something we can all definitely get behind.

Now, it's not the first time that Kylie has hinted that she's thinking about adding to her brood. During a Snapchat Q&A with her BFF Jordyn Woods back in October 2018, the TV personality revealed that not only does she want another child, but she's also already brainstorming baby names.

"Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but, 'When?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second," she said during the Q&A. "And I don't know when I will be, but yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."

In response to a question on if she'd thought about a potential moniker for baby #2, Jenner admitted, "I have, but I haven't found anything that I 'love' love. But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name."

The star also had plenty of sweet things to say about Scott as a dad, gushing, "They have this crazy connection. She’s definitely a daddy’s girl. It’s cute to watch." However, she admitted that their close bond does come with one downside: "When dad’s around, I’m not even there," she joked. "It’s like she doesn’t even see me, but it’s cool, whatever."

So, does Kylie's latest Instagram mean that she's expecting again? "No lol," according to the star's response to a fan's comment, as seen on the Comments By Celebs IG account.

Judging from her comments on the issue, it sounds like she's definitely not in a rush to add to her family, but I wouldn't be surprised if she decides that she's ready in the near future. In the meantime, I'll be tuning in to the Super Bowl to see if Scott decides to pop the question to his "wifey," because what's a more "fire" way to propose than in the midst of the Super Bowl halftime show?