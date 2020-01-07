Kylie Jenner is normally a social media queen, but she just had a very unfortunate mishap — and followers were quick to slam her for it. Kylie Jenner's photo wearing fur slippers came shortly after her post about the Australian bushfires that have claimed the lives of millions of animals. Jenner quite literally put her foot in her mouth with this one, and is now facing brutal backlash for it.

If you haven't seen the news, Australia is experiencing a devastating climate crisis which has seen celebrities helping to get as many donations as possible for relief efforts. The money has gone to support the local volunteer firefighters, help Aussies evacuate if needed, and work to protect the animals that are still in danger. Well, Jenner decided to share her feelings in an Instagram Story that read, "this breaks my heart" alongside a photo of a fireman holding a Koala Bear.

While that post itself was appreciated, as many fans have the same feelings as Jenner, she then made the mistake of posting a photo of herself wearing mink slippers shortly after. It didn't take long for social media users to pick up on the photo and slam Jenner for what they saw as hypocrisy. The tweets went a little something like this...

As you can tell, people are upset that Jenner had the nerve to show off her expensive Louis Vuitton slippers made with real fur just moments after posting about the loss of animal life in Australia. Jenner isn't the only one in her family who has gotten backlash regarding the Australian fires. Kim Kardashian hit back on Monday, Jan. 6, after she was accused of not doing anything to support the efforts in Australia.

"Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything," Kardashian wrote in response to a Twitter user.

Following the backlash over her mink slippers post, Jenner has seemingly addressed the controversy behind the scenes in a major way: with a hefty donation. According to People, Jenner is giving $1 million to various relief efforts to fight the Australian wildfires.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated to include information about Jenner's donation to the Australian wildfire relief efforts.