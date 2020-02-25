Kylie Jenner went through some growing pains in 2019 after falling out with her former BFF Jordyn Woods amid some very messy family drama. But now, Jenner has seemingly bounced back. This update about Kylie Jenner's new friend group suggests Jenner is doing just fine in the girl squad department.

February 2019 was filled with headline-making news about the cheating scandal surrounding Woods and Tristan Thompson. While Khloé Kardashian, who was dating Thompson at the time, was the main focus of the drama, Jenner was also directly affected. Before things went south, Jenner and Woods were practically inseparable, but all of that changed once scandal seemingly led to Thompson and Kardashian's breakup.

All eyes were on Jenner and how she'd handle the situation, with fans wondering if she'd end up forgiving Woods and welcoming her back into her life. More than a year later, it's clear that the former friends are not close anymore, but Jenner hasn't let losing Woods keep her from trusting other friends. In fact, it seems Jenner's new crew is just what she needed in her life.

“Kylie has been doing well since her and Jordyn’s friendship ended,” a source told Us Weekly. “She loves hanging with all her crew of girls now, including Stassie [Karanikolaou], Yris [Palmer] and Victoria [Villarroel].” Jenner's team did not respond to Elite Daily's request for additional comment.

Nowadays, Jenner feels “very comfortable” and like “her complete self” with her new go-to crew, the source said. “They all just have a fun time together like any other close group of girlfriends. They laugh a lot and share similar interests and are supportive of one another. Kylie is very sweet and down-to-earth, and so are her friends.”

A second source told Us Weekly Jenner “felt very stuck in the middle, but ultimately, [she and her family] are so close, and they suggested that Kylie stay away [from] Jordyn and had the mentality of, ‘Once a backstabber, always a backstabber.'" Jenner's family reportedly “felt that it was completely unacceptable," and the source added that "the situation didn’t just damage Kylie and Jordyn’s relationship, but it was a huge family ordeal.”

While Jenner's bond with her new friends continues to grow, Jenner still thinks about Woods, the second source explained: "Kylie is such a lover, and she of course misses Jordyn at points, but she was more affected by the hurt that was inflicted upon her family versus her relationship with Jordyn directly ... Kylie has the mentality that time heals everything, but now is not the right time.”

Jenner definitely has a lot of good people in her life including her sisters, mom, and most importantly, her daughter, Stormi.