I don't know about y'all, but Stormi Webster is the most precious baby that I've seen in such a long time. I live for the little glimpses that Kylie Jenner gives of her newborn baby girl, and the latest post from the new mom only makes me adore her little one even more. If you haven't seen Kylie Jenner's Instagram story of Stormi sleeping, what are you really doing in life?

On April 23, Jenner posted a series of photos and videos to her Instagram story that showed her and Stormi hanging outside and lounging on a plush white sofa. Jenner is seemingly wrapped up in a white blanket and Stormi is shown lying on top of her chest, rocking a cute, cherry-decorated onesie. Everything about the posts scream "cozy," which is more than likely why Stormi was completely knocked out for a midday nap. The cutest thing about Jenner's IG story is the adorable footage of Stormi smiling and giggling in her sleep, which also caused her mom (and me) to erupt in laughter and adoration. And did I mention that she did it twice? Take a look to see why I said she's the most precious baby ever.

See what I mean?? *swoons*

The new posts are just one of many recent ones following the beauty mogul's hiatus from social media. On April 19, Jenner posted a BFF Instagram of her and Stormi, which was entirely too cute to handle. In the pic, Jenner sported white track pants and Chanel sandals while Stormi also rocked all white and the tiniest white high-top Nike sneakers. She captioned the photo, "BFF," and I just want to know: where can I sign up to make this a trio?

All jokes aside, it's refreshing to see Jenner adjusting to motherhood and growing comfortable with social media again. On Feb. 4, after months of pregnancy rumors, she announced that she'd given birth to a daughter just three days before. The lip kit star apparently kept her pregnancy a secret to "prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way," and we all know that social media can tend to be quite the opposite. In a statement posted to Jenner's social media pages, she wrote,

I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.

Though she might've deprived us fans with her presence on social media throughout her pregnancy, at least she's making up for it with these uber adorable posts of Stormi. I can't wait to see all of the "firsts" and outfit combinations to come.