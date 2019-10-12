Kylie Jenner has been a mom now for well over a year. Back on Feb. 1, 2018, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and entrepeneur gave birth to her first child, Stormi. Unfortunately, though, she and Stormi's dad are going through a rough time right now. On Oct. 3, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's split was confirmed. But despite splitting from Stormi's dad, Jenner is talking openly about what being a mom has been like for her. In fact, her candidness on Friday, Oct. 11 was surprising. Kylie Jenner's Instagram post about pregnancy revealed that she wants another baby.

It seems like 22-year-old Jenner is certainly grateful to be a mom. She even shared more personal details — like talking about stretch marks — on her Instagram Stories thread. How did this all come to be? Well, Jenner started a Q&A sesh with fans, posting "Ask me anything." I can only imagine the amount of questions that she was probably flooded with in response. Can you say overwhelming?

Jenner did a fine job choosing which questions to respond to, picking ones that were pretty personal. Most of her responses were about her daughter Stormi and motherhood, although a couple did lead to mentions of her Kylie Skin facial care brand.

Jenner began her first brand, Kylie Cosmetics, back in 2016. Obvi, most of us know how successful that venture was. According to an article from Forbes in March, 2019, the publication has estimated "Jenner’s company is worth at least $900 million... Add in the cash Jenner has already pulled from the profitable business, and the 21-year-old is now a billionaire." With or without Travis Scott by her side, Jenner can handle herself, and her daughter Stormi is definitely well taken care of.

It's nice to see that one of the youngest billionaires loves being a mom so much, even with all of her other successes. The Q&A started with Jenner's "Ask me anything," but her answers to fan questions got deep fast.

She answered one fan Q about her fave food, and apparently, she is a sushi fan. I am with you girl.

But then she dove down into questions about motherhood and pregnancy that were much more candid and personal. One user asked her if it was "hard getting back in shape after [her] pregnancy," to which Jenner responded that she "snapped back pretty fast but it was never the same and still isn't." And according to a question about pregnancy cravings, Jenner really loved Eggo waffles while she was carrying Stormi.

Followers also learned that Jenner loves the name "Rose," and was considering that along with Stormi. And, shocker here, she admitted to having stretch marks and says she's "accepted them as a little gift from Stormi." I can only hope I share that attitude about stretch marks when I have babies.

However, the question that really takes the cake is whether or not Jenner is planning on having more kids.

So, is it safe to say that the world can expect more little Jenners? It's looking like it. Kylie admitted she "can't wait to have more babies" so I don't think it can be much more clear than that.

But it's best to remember that since Jenner split from Travis Scott, there may be a bit of a wait until she's ready to have another bun in the oven. Since TMZ first announced that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking a break on Oct. 1, rumors and speculation ensued. Jenner took to her Twitter to set the record straight, saying that she and Scott are still "on good terms."

However, a source told E! News on Oct. 10 that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may get back together. Fans will just have to watch and wait on that one. It's a little early, and definitely too hard to say for sure.

Jenner first announced her pregnancy via Instagram after Stormi was born. She chose to keep it on the DL, for reasons I can totally understand. Being in the spotlight is probably hard enough without adding in the pressures of a public pregnancy. It's no wonder she wanted to keep her stress levels low by keeping Stormi a secret until after the birth.

Whether Kylie and Travis Scott are getting back together in the future is still unclear. But in any case, Jenner is obviously going to do what's best for Stormi. And who knows, maybe she'll decide she wants more kids sooner than she thinks. But odds are, it's probably going to be a while before Kylie Jenner has any more babies.