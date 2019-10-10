You know how some celebs choose to lay low on social media after a big split with their significant other? Yeah, well, Kylie Jenner is not one of them. The mogul mama has been hitting up her Insta pretty much on the daily in the wake of her split from Travis Scott. Not only has KyKy been sharing a bunch of seriously gorgeous pics of herself — see how she's thriving, Trav? — but she's also been posting tons of great content of the Kardashian-Jenner kiddos, and I am so here for all of it. I mean, have you seen Kylie Jenner's throwback photos with Stormi that she posted on Oct. 9? No joke, they will legit make your heart melt!

The pics are part of a slideshow, and in the first one, Jenner — who's decked out in a neon yellow bikini — envelops Baby Stormi in a great big hug. The two bathing beauties appear to be sitting poolside as they hang out on a couple of lounge chairs and soak up some sun, and, like, where was my invite? Anyhoo, the pics are super cute, and I seriously can't stop swiping through them.

"About a year ago with my baby," Jenner captioned the slideshow. "Where does the time go.."

Good freaking question, mama! Stormi is getting sooooo big, you guys! It's truly been so much fun to watch her grow, and I'm really just forever thankful that Jenner is still down with giving her fans all the mini-me content we need.

Did y'all see the video the reality star posted on Oct. 5? The one that featured Stormi, Chicago West, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian giggling on a playset? The girls clearly roll four-deep and are the cutest toddler posse you will ever see. Is it weird that I totally want to be a part of it?

"These girls are getting so big i can't handle it," Jenner wrote. "Thank you God for them."

Check it out, you guys:

I just want to lie in bed and listen to these giggles on a loop all day!

Jenner also shared another adorable video of her daughter and Chicago on the same playset later in the day. In this clip, Stormi nervously attempted to cross a suspended bridge while calling out for her "Mommy." Awww! As if that wasn't cute enough, waiting for the intrepid crawler on the other end of the bridge was little Chi.

"Hi Stormi," she said, as her cute cousin made her way over.

Watch:

My heart!

I love that Jenner is still sharing these precious moments on Instagram, despite all the drama that's been going down in her personal life since she confirmed her breakup with Scott.

Speaking of which... according to People, Stormi will be spending equal time with both parents post-split.

"They are both great parents and will co-parent," a source told the publication. "They don’t want their split to affect Stormi too much."

Elite Daily reached out to Jenner's team for comment on People's report about their custody arrangement but did not hear back by the time of publication.