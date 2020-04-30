They may not be together, but Kylie Jenner has nothing but love for Travis Scott on his 28th birthday. April 30 marks the day Stormi's dad was born, and he received the sweetest montage from Jenner on the special day. As it turns out, Stormi is a total daddy's girl, and Kylie Jenner's Instagram for Travis Scott's 28th birthday was all about his unbreakable bond with her.

In tribute to Scott on his big day, Jenner shared a slideshow of photos to her Instagram page, each one cuter than the last. Seriously, the birthday tribute will melt your heart into a puddle. In one pic, Scott is hanging out in Stormi's playroom and swinging his daughter over his shoulder. In another, Kylie is in the hospital on the day she welcomed Stormi, while Scott lovingly looked down on them.

It was Jenner's caption, though, that will really have you out here crying happy tears. "DADA 🤍 happy birthday to daddy of the year!" she wrote. "I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott."

You can see the heartwarming post below.

She continued the party over on her IG story, sharing a throwback pic with Scott and writing, "happy birthday @travisscott!!!! stormis parents!!!!!!!!"

Jenner confirmed in October 2019 she and Scott had split up romantically, but would remain friends. While reports of the pair reconciling have popped up here and there, fans seem to think them labeling themselves "Stormi's parent" proves they're very much platonic right now.

Jenner and Scott have had their fair share of ups and downs, but they're definitely there to support each other on the important days. Happy 28th birthday to Stormi's dad.