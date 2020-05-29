Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, is one of the cutest kids around, so it's no surprise that Jenner loves when her millions of fans point out how much the toddler looks like old photos of the makeup mogul. And it normally doesn't take long for the reality star to catch wind of the compliments and get in on the fun. Kylie Jenner's Instagram comparing her childhood photo to Stormi is spot on.

At any time of any day, fans can head to Jenner's IG page and find multiple new photos of Stormi plastered on her page and on her Stories. In some photos, Stormi seems to resemble her dad, Travis Scott, while in others, the little girl's features bear a striking resemblance to Jenner.

In the latest installment of Stormi content, Jenner documented an outing to sister Kendall Jenner's house where the mom-and-daughter duo got all dolled up to celebrate Scott Disick's birthday. All of the photos from Disick's birthday bash were adorable, but there was one particular snap of Kylie and Stormi that really turned heads.

"My forever," Kylie captioned a gorgeous picture commemorating the sunny day. Kylie posed effortlessly while holding Stormi on her hip, and the toddler was all smiles as she hammed it up for the camera.

The picture instantly reminded fans of an old photo Kylie has shared of herself in the past, and one fan account made a side-by-side showing the similarities. Kylie was so excited about the comparison that she even shared the image to her IG Stories — and, truthfully, they are super mind-boggling. Check it out below.

During a YouTube video in July 2018, Kylie told her fans that Stormi is her "twin" minus the lips. "She has the most perfect lips in the entire world,” Kylie gushed. “She didn’t get those from me, I think her dad has those.”

It seems as time goes on, Stormi is continuing to look more and more like Kylie.