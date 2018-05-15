Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are Stormi Webster's parents, ya'll. Stop with the lies. Fans have been going nuts since rumors began circulating suggesting Stormi was actually the daughter of Jenner and her bodyguard, Tim Chung. But now, Chung and Jenner have both put the rumors to rest and I don't know what else you people need. Kylie Jenner's Instagram about "Stormi's parents" should finally shut the haters up for good, and if it doesn't, screw them.

The rumor picked up steam after TMZ paparazzi caught up with Chung outside of a WeHo nightclub called Delilah. One photographer asked him if he wanted to comment on the rumors about him being Stormi's father, which seemed to be news to Chung. He just smiled and shook his head, aka the universal symbol for "I'm not going to play into your games. That is stupid. Go away." However, things got so out of hand, Chung eventually made a public statement aiming to set the record straight. He shared a thoughtful statement on Instagram captioning his message, "My first and last comment." Chung's statement said:

I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable. Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only. There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family.

Mic drop, TBH. The message got nearly 200,000 likes, which is a small number compared to Kylie Jenner's 108 million followers. But don't worry, she's shouting the same message loud and clear to her followers, too.

Rather than craft a lengthy response, lash out at critics, or say something impulsive, Jenner kept it simple. She posted one, smoldering photo of herself and Travis Scott at the Met Gala with the caption, "Stormi's parents."

Her post received over 4 million likes in 12 hours. Message received, Kylie.

If you really, really think about it, it's ridiculous to consider Jenner and Scott would lie about something like their daughter's DNA. For one thing, fans would eventually find out. For another, do you guys REMEMBER all of the pomp and circumstance around Stormi's birth announcement?! There was a whole freaking video literally titled, "To OUR Daughter" starring Jenner and Travis Scott. That would be a hell of a lot of work to cover up a poor lie.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

Jenner also named her daughter after Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster. Hence, Stormi Webster, not to mention all of the reports suggesting Jenner and Scott have grown even closer now that they have a daughter together.

One source told E!, "Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently in the best place they have ever been in their relationship." They added, "Things really came full circle once Stormi was born and they now have an unbreakable bond. Travis has been fully accepted into the family and everyone is in love with their little family they created."

The source added Scott is a super hands-on dad, explaining, "Travis has been helping a lot with Stormi and is obsessed with her. He helps a lot at night and makes sure Kylie is getting enough sleep, and likes to spoil Kylie with gifts so she knows she is still important."

Sounds like a happy real family to me. Later haters!

