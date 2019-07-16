Kylie Jenner is opening up on Instagram in a way she hasn't since Stormi was born. The 21-year-old makeup mogul, while on a trip to Turks and Caicos with a group of friends to celebrate the success of Kylie Skin, posted an Instagram with a long, emotional caption. And Kylie Jenner's Instagram post about losing friends and anxiety is the most candid she has been with her fanbase in over a year.

If you're a fan of Jenner, you've probably already seen her over-the-top, luxurious vacation photos she's been posting this week. (I feel like the Kardashians are always going on vacation, but that's neither here nor there.) She booked a literal mansion in Turks and Caicos for her and friends (along with Stormi and Travis Scott, it appears) to stay in, and oh boy, has this Kylie Skin summer vacation been a lot. She seems to be having the time of her life though, so can't really shade her for anything. We all need a break from our lives from time to time.

On July 15, however, Jenner took a break from her regular Instagram style (aka glamorous photos with short captions) and posted an emotional Instagram post. (Don't worry, the photo is still glamorous. Not everything can change overnight.) The post detailed her struggles with anxiety, reiterated the fact that she has hated growing up famous, and it included a reminder to everyone that even her social media accounts are just the surface of the details of her life.

"I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength," her post started off. "Growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes. My first tattoo was 'sanity' to remind myself everyday to keep it."

The first friend that comes to mind here for most of Jenner's fans is probably Jordyn Woods — Jenner's former best friend who kissed Khloé Kardashian's now-ex, Tristan Thompson, bringing their relationship (along with hers and Jenner's) to an apparent end. Jenner has never addressed the drama with Woods on her social media before (she has let her moments on Keeping Up With The Kardashians do the talking), so just the slightest mention about losing friends is a first. The rest of her caption contained another first for Stormi's mom.

"I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like I had to find myself completely again," she said.

That is the first time Jenner has revealed she experienced any kind of emotional hardship following giving birth, which is something a lot of moms experience after giving birth, so it would have been fine if she had! What's more, Jenner has maintained that she wasn't in any physical pain while giving birth to Stormi (Kris Jenner said on KUWTK that Jenner wasn't feeling any of her contractions). She has never spoken about any kind of emotional struggle she went through after her baby's birth, so this is a big reveal from Jenner, even if it isn't the most detailed one.

The rest of Jenner's caption was a reminder to people that social media isn't real life. She said,

I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. My life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. Be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. We are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. Do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. Now is your season ✨ We all have a magnificent destiny.

I am truly surprised that Jenner got this candid with her fans. The last time she opened up this much about the private details of her life and feelings was when she confirmed the birth of Stormi and apologized to her base for keeping them "in the dark" throughout her entire pregnancy.

Vacations, man. They really make you think.