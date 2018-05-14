Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have become one of the most famous celebrity couples as of late, and it's easy to see why. Something about the vibes these two put out comes across as pretty genuine, and it seems that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's body language has continued to show what an awesome connection they have as a couple. TBH, it's not a very big surprise considering Scott and Jenner have been pretty much inseparable since day one of their relationship.

Being in a relationship that's put under the kind of scrutiny that the Kardashian clan faces surely isn't easy. And while reality stars are probably used to it, that doesn't mean that dodging the rumor mill becomes any easier. Despite that, the photo evidence seems to show that these two started off strong (albeit a little shy) in 2017, and have only gotten stronger since the birth of their baby Stormi. But don't just take my word for it. I spoke with body language experts Blanca Cobb and Lisa Mitchell to get their takes on how the connection between Scott and Jenner has only continued to grow.

1 They started off a bit reserved. Bob Levey / Contributor/Getty Images While it's difficult to sum up a relationship with a single photo, sometimes just one shot can point to trends present in that relationship. Both Cobb and Mitchell note that in this picture, the new couple seem to be a bit reserved with each other. But Mitchell points out that it could be due to the fact that they are at a sporting event that seems to have Scott's full attention. "Our feet and legs often indicate where we want to be or what we are giving our attention to," Mitchell tells Elite Daily. "In this case, he's more interested in the court action while she's giving her attention to him." Mitchell also notes that even though they are focused on different things, the way that Scott's hand is placed on Jenner's knee shows that he still wants to everyone to know that she's his bae.

2 Basketball may be a distraction for Scott, but he's still happy to be with Jenner. Bob Levey / Stringer/ Getty Images Both Mitchell and Cobb note that Jenner and Scott only seem to have gotten more in sync with one another since the last photo, which was taken about a year prior. "Now, we’re talking. Travis and Kylie’s body language shows that they’re into each other. A great sign of connection is when a couple gets physically close," explains Cobb. And while I'm no body language expert, they do seem to be mirroring each other, which is definitely a good sign. Also, is it just me or does it seem like Scott and Jenner are always wearing coordinating outfits? These two are adorbs.

3 They're very sexually attracted to each other. kyliejenner on Instagram "Travis and Kylie are taking their affection for each other to the next level," notes Cobb. "Kylie has her tush up against Travis 'pleasure zone' as she poses. You have to feel sexual attraction to sit this way with your partner." And surely when it comes to setting the tone for a saucy couples vacay, being on a yacht doesn't hurt. "They're entwined together, showing a close bond and high comfort level between the pair," agrees Mitchell.