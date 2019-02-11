This year’s Grammy Awards was a big one for Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. Scott was nominated for three Grammys including "Best Song" and "Best Album," and was slated to perform, so of course all eyes were on the two when they hit the red carpet. Of course, Jenner did not disappoint when she arrived in an epic, sculptural Balmain jumpsuit. Absolutely stunning. But here’s the thing: For as gorgeous as they looked together, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's body language at the 2019 Grammys was, well... kinda weird, actually. Especially for such a big and momentous night.

They seemed subdued in front the camera, and even a little disconnected, experts say. That seems odd for a couple who is so clearly into each other, as Scott has gushed to Rolling Stone. “I need her with me to operate. She’s that one... We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way” he told the publication. It's hard not to root for these two.

So, to help decode some of Jenner and Scott's confusing body language at the Grammys, I reached out to experts for their take on this couple's red carpet vibe. Here is what they see.

1 Kylie Is Totally Into Travis Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In this first image, the experts see more of what we have come to expect from this loving couple. Immediately, Patti Wood, body language expert and author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, pointed out how clearly Jenner seems to be into Scott. "I love how Kylie is making so much effort to look back at him with love. Her cheeks are raised with happiness and her shoulder even pushes up toward him to give him what I call with the head motion and the shoulder motion a ‘call to embrace’,’’ Wood tells Elite Daily. “His arm wrap is fairly secure, he does a gentle lock-holding left wrist with this right hand. His eyes have their usual half-sleepy, dazed, slitted look,” she adds. Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, agrees that you can really see their love in this image. “She's so into him! Looking his way over her shoulder with her eyes closed,” she tells Elite Daily. However, Brown also points to concerns in Scott’s body language. “He seems like he's there in body but not in spirit. I’ve rarely seen a guy who looks so checked out with such a beautiful girl in his arms!”

2 Travis Appears To Wish He Were Somewhere Else Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In this image, Wood begins to see that the couple’s body language is increasingly out of sync. “Yes, his left foot is pointed toward her, but he is not even looking at the camera," she notes. “His gaze is down and his head is tilted away and you feel him emanate a fatigue and sadness.” Wood adds that she can also see some disconnecting in Jenner’s expression. “[Her] face here is more frozen and mask-like in its beauty,” she notes. If something is off about Scott, seen here looking at the carpet, then Brown says Jenner is picking up on it. “Clearly it's gotten to her, too. She's smiling with her mouth but not her eyes. No real joy there from her,” she explains.

3 Something Is Off About Both Of Them Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For Wood, the angle of Scott’s head really stands out. “His head is ever further down, see the back of his neck to the back of his head straight down as if there is a foot-long ruler pressing down on it. There he is behind her as she moves forward. It’s as if he is [a] young boy who is being taken from the principal’s office by his mom after doing something bad,” Wood says. She does, however, note that there are subtle hints of the couple’s true intimacy in this image. “She is looking at the camera, so lovely and yet I want her to be looking at him and comforting him. I am glad they're holding hands as that shows some intimacy.” Brown is just as struck by the lack of enthusiasm in their body language here in general. “I've never seen a pair look so sad and despondent on such a happy evening,” she says.