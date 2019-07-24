First came the Lip Kit. Then came an extended range of makeup. Most recently, it was a line of skincare. And now, it seems a range of Kylie Jenner nail products might be the next order of business from the reality star-turned-beauty mogul. Before you know it, your entire bathroom countertop and all of the cabinets below it could be filled solely with Kylie Cosmetics products, which should really come as no surprise seeing as Jenner has expanded her empire at lightning speed. The 21-year-old is known for her elaborate manicures (her tips look good in literally every Instagram photo she posts), so this new endeavor is somewhat of a natural entrepreneurial progression.

As reported by Refinery 29, on July 17, Jenner registered for a trademark through the United States Patent and Trademark Office that would cover a smattering of nail products including polish, polish remover, strengtheners, artificial fingernails, and "adhesives for attaching artificial fingers to nails." Basically, it would cover anything one would need to achieve the manicure of their dreams.

Jenner recently added an Instagram Story Highlight that's labeled with the manicure emoji where she uploads photos and videos of her most recent nail look. She often tags celebrity makeup artist Chaun P, who is responsible for most of her manis, in the stories, which makes me wonder if a collaboration between the two might be in the works? Only time will tell, but until more information is revealed regarding Jenners' upcoming foray into nails, let's take a look at some of her best manis to date.

This bejeweled butterfly manicure gives me major 2000s vibes — I think I had a Nokia cellphone cover that looked exactly like it.

Show me a more summer 2019 manicure, I dare you! The yellow ombré of each nail is perfectly executed and is all kinds of electric.

To-die-for tie-dye.

This manicure is the real stellar pick of the bunch! I love the contrast of the nude base color and the neon blue, orange, pink, and yellow stars.

I feel like Jenner approached her nail artist with the most beautiful sunset she's ever seen in mind before getting this look. Transitioning from a deep pink to a neon orangey-coral, it's beyond stunning.

Another day, another ombré mani! Which is your favorite, the blue or the pink?

You can never go wrong with classic red nails, especially when you pair them with a platinum blonde hairstyle. This look screams old Hollywood glamour.

This metallic pink look feels all kinds of playful yet still boasts a sophisticated appeal.

A manicure so good you're probably jelly of it. The teeny tiny black Nike swoosh makes it feel even cooler than usual.

This beautiful champagne hue boasts a holographic finish and is probably what a fairy queen would wear. If you're wedding is coming up and you want to take your look in a truly ethereal direction, consider using this mani as your nail inspiration.