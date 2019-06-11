Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' friendship has been in limbo since February, when reports surfaced that Woods reportedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson. The drama was all social media could talk about for weeks, and now, all that's talked about are the reports that Khloé Kardashian and Thompson are broken up and Jenner and Woods aren't on speaking terms. So color things awkward when the two former friends apparently saw each other out recently. Or maybe not so awkward. According to reports, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' reactions to running into each other at a club in Los Angeles was more friendly than it was awkward. Maybe the two really are ready to patch things up?

TMZ reports that Jenner and Woods were both at the Bootsy Bellows nightclub in L.A. on Friday, June 7, when they reportedly had a positive conversation with each other in the V.I.P. section. Elite Daily reached out to Jenner and Woods' teams for comment on this report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to the outlet, Jenner was hanging out in the upper-level V.I.P. area and Woods was in the lower section when Jenner walked down to say hello. The two reportedly chatted positively for a couple of minutes while surrounded by mutual friends. In total, Jenner was reportedly only at the club for about half an hour and Woods was reportedly only there for 20 minutes, but their conversation happened in that small window of time.

This will, no doubt, come as positive news for fans of the two who are hoping they'll be close again one day.

This reported convo in Bootsy Bellows could also give fans hope that recent reports saying their friendship is on the mend hold some weight.

A source told Us Weekly that Jenner and Woods' friendship is "on the road to recovery." Elite Daily reached out to Jenner and Woods' teams previously for comment on this report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Time and space from Woods seem to have worked for Jenner following the Tristan Thompson mess. In February 2019, Woods and Thompson were reportedly seen being flirty with each other at an after-party held at Thompson's house in L.A. Woods told Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk that she wasn't flirting with Thompson, but he did kiss her as she was leaving the party. She revealed that Khloé asked her if Thompson was doing anything inappropriate at the party (they were reportedly still together at the time), and Woods said no. The trust between Woods and the Kardashian/Jenner family was broken when they found out about the kiss.

The source noted that while Jenner and Woods might be able to patch things up, the friendship will never be the same, as the Kardashians will probably never welcome her back into the fold.

“Kylie knows the separation from Jordyn will help both of them — and Kylie’s family — to heal," the source said.

Since the drama, Woods has moved out of Jenner's guest house and into a new home she got herself (a point of pride for her, the source noted). Another source told the outlet that Woods is focused on showing the world that she can support herself.

“Jordyn has been trying to show the world that she isn’t riding on the Jenner-Kardashian coattails any longer," they said, "and that she’s doing her own thing and living her life comfortably.”

I guess time *might* heal all for Jenner and Woods.