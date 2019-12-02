If you've ever tapped through Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories as she's revealed a new Kylie Cosmetics drop, but have resisted purchasing, now is your time to change that. Why? Because the entire site is currently on sale. Kylie Cosmetics' Cyber Monday 2019 sale offers shoppers a 30% off sitewide discount (excluding the Candy K Set) from Sunday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. PT until Tuesday, Dec. 3 at midnight PT. The brand is also offering free shipping on domestic orders of $40 or more.

While Jenner offers discounts on select Kylie Cosmetics items throughout the year, it's rare she discounts the entire site. So whether you've been eyeing one of the OG Lip Kits or one of the newer collections like the Holiday 2019 Collection or Kylie x Balmain, now is your chance to buy. If you're shopping for a gift, the sale also makes Jenner's normally pricey bundles and sets a little more accessible. She even added a special holiday gift guide, organized by price point, to assist you on your online shopping venture.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or for the Kylie stan in your life, check out the below products for some of the best deals in the sale.

According to the brand, "Bare" is one of Jenner's favorite lip shades. The liquid lippie is a pinky beige hue with an ultra-matte finish. Like all other Lip Kits, the Bare Lip Kit includes a pencil lip liner and a liquid lipstick. Although the prices of Jenner's Lip Kits vary slightly depending on the shade, most of them are only $20 during the sale.

You know what they say: "The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder." Well, no makeup will work harder to give you a perfectly bronzed look than the Kris Kollection Bundle. The set features the Kris Eyeshadow Palette, the Give me a Kiss Lip Liner, and Give me a Kiss Lipstick bullet. The palette features a range of shimmer and matte shadows, while the lip products deliver a warm rose hue in a creamy finish.

The Blow Me Away Lip Gloss will blow you away with its ultra-glossy, radiant shine. The lippie is a sheer gold shade infused with a red shimmer. You can wear it alone for a subtle sheen or layer it on top of your favorite lipstick for an iridescent finish on your fave color.

Give the gift of a radiant complexion this holiday season with the Primed & Set To Perfection Bundle. The two-piece set features the Face Primer and Loose Illuminating Powder. The primer is lightweight, hydrating, and provides a smooth canvas for makeup application, while the powder is weightless and gives your skin a luminous finish.

Jenner's Kylighters are pressed powders — and they're currently on sale for $14. "Quartz," in particular, is an icy gold shade that can be applied once for a subtle touch of golden shimmer or layered on for a striking golden glow.