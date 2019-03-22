Warm weather is right around the corner, which means it's almost time to cool down with a sweet scoop of ice cream. If you're already stocking up for the season, you might want to grab a container of Kroger's Deluxe Unicorn Swirl Ice Cream. Yes, the unicorn craze is still going strong — and this time, you'll be able to find it in the freezer aisle. Dessert time is magical as it is, but I can't even imagine how dreamy it's going to get with unicorn-inspired scoops. Once you find out more about product's apparent flavor, you'll be craving a spoonful.

The new Deluxe Unicorn Swirl Ice Cream is now available on Kroger's website alongside a colorful photo of the product. According to that picture, it looks like the ice cream itself has a light pink appearance with baby blue swirls running through it like tie-dye. It also looks like there are tiny speckles of hot pink candy pieces throughout the ice cream — but apparently, those aren't pieces of candy. According to Instagram user @CandyHunting, those are actually "icing-covered animal cracker bits."

Disclaimer: I haven't tried this flavor yet — but I love animal crackers and ice cream, so I'm sure I'd enjoy it.

Now, I'm sure you're wondering what Kroger's Deluxe Unicorn Swirl Ice Cream tastes like. I mean, let's face it: "Unicorn Swirl" isn't exactly telling, because it could mean literally anything. I've eaten unicorn-inspired products that taste like fruit, and I've had some that taste like cotton candy (I digress, though). Apparently, the Deluxe Unicorn Swirl Ice Cream doesn't taste like either of those sweet options.

The product's exact flavor isn't listed on Kroger's website — but according to @CandyHunting, the magical ice cream tastes like cake batter. In an Instagram post, the snack enthusiast wrote, "The new Kroger Unicorn Swirl ice cream has a cake batter flavored base with icing covered animal cracker bits." Can you say, YUM?! Elite Daily reached out to @CandyHunting for more information on the product's flavor, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Between apparent cake batter flavors and animal cracker bits, I'm *sold* on this dessert. If you are, too, you can purchase the ice cream at Kroger now. In order to find a Kroger near you, you can head to the company's website and hit "Find a store to shop!" in the upper righthand corner of the screen. Then, enter your zip code and hit "Search." After doing so, a list of nearby Kroger stores should appear on your screen. If you'd rather buy the ice cream online, it looks like you'll have to create a Kroger account and log in prior to making a purchase.

If you're hoping to add even more unicorns to your spring and summer activities, check out this Clear Pink Unicorn Glitter Float by FUNBOY. The new millennial pink unicorn float is literally filled with glitter and features a cup holder for total convenience while you float. If you end up scoring a container of Deluxe Unicorn Swirl from Kroger, go ahead and eat it while you're relaxing in the sun atop a unicorn inflatable. Talk about magic.