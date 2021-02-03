Um, did you happen to go on Instagram on Feb. 2? Well, if you did, you might have come upon Kristin Cavallari's Valentine's Day card that she posted to her stories addressed to someone named "J." ICYMI: The note was one of those fill-in-the-blanks style Valentine's cards made to promote her jewelry line Uncommon James. “Dear J, You can skip the chocolate this year. I want tequila, a beach and [the] Secret Rose candle at Uncommon James. … PS. T minus 12 days. You’ve got this," her card wrote before signing off, "xoxo, KC."

The card was confusing because Cavallari is currently romantically linked to two guys whose names start with J. The first "J" is Cavallari's ex Jay Cutler. Cutler and Cavallari announced they were divorcing after 10 years back in April of 2020, but they sparked rumors of a reconciliation when they posted matching Instagrams on Jan. 22. The Instagrams in question featured Cavallari and Cutler posing alongside each other with the caption, "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that."

The post was rumored to be a response to Cutler's rumored fling Madison LeCroy going on Instagram Live the night before to reportedly throw shade at Cavallari and her parenting skills.

And, as much as fans wanted it to mean Cavallari and Cutler were getting back together, sources seemed to maintain they most definitely were not. “There are no talks of Jay and Kristin getting back together,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on Jan. 24. “They are just friends. Kristin is single.”

While she may be single, the Laguna Beach alum does seem to have something going on with Jeff Dye. In fact, the "J" she more likely was actually referring to was none other than Dye. Dye and Cavallari first sparked relationship rumors in October 2020 when they were reportedly spotted kissing in Chicago. Since then romance rumors have only grown with the duo regularly flirting with each other on social media.

And their most recent social media flirtation might just confirm that the card was, in fact, meant for Dye. What happened, you ask? Well, shortly after Cavallari posted her Uncommon James Valentine's Day card, Dye posted one of his own. “Dear K, You can skip the distance this year. I want drinks, dancing and you from Uncommon James,” Dye wrote on his card, before he signed it, “XOXO, Jeffy."

So, yeah. I think it's safe to say the "J" was for Jeff Dye.