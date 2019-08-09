Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are definitely one of the coolest couples in Hollywood. The pair are hilarious — together and apart — and aren't afraid to poke fun at themselves from time to time. Of course, another thing that makes the two love birds so awesome is that they're also extremely relatable. From their stories about parenting, romance, and so much more, Bell and Shepard always seem to top themselves, and Kristen Bell’s story about Dax Shepard meeting JAY-Z is no exception.

Honestly, I don't know anyone who wouldn't be awkward in the presence of Beyoncé and JAY-Z, so Shepard's reaction to being seated next to the rap legend is totally understandable. Still, the story has easily cemented Shepard's claim as dorkiest, cutest husband in Hollywood.

"We went to the Met Gala a couple years ago and we were sitting right next to JAY-Z and Beyoncé," Bell said on an Aug. 8 episode of First We Feast's Hot Ones YouTube series. "When we found this out we were, forget it, we were so excited. And I was like, 'Oh this is going to be great, finally after tonight, we'll have them in our phones, and we'll be best friends.'"

But that's not exactly how it wall went down. "We maneuvered the table so that Dax could sit right next to JAY-Z and Dax talked his ear off and I don't think JAY was that interested," Bell continued.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's definitely admirable that Shepard just kind of went for it with JAY-Z. The 49-year-old and his wife, Queen Bey, can be pretty intimidating, given how talented, famous, and gorgeous they are. "I think at one point he also hit him with a lyric," Bell explained, of the awkward situation. "I think he was like, 'Real recognize real!' And I was like, 'Dax, Dax, don't.'" It takes some serious guts to repeat a rap legend's own lyrics back to him, but it seems like Shepard had no qualms.

In fact, he actually opened up about the events of the night to James Corden in April 2019, and even admitted that his smooth talking was not impressing JAY-Z. "We did not belong there, but as luck would have it, I was seated right next to my hero JAY-Z," Shepard said on the late-night talk show. "I said to Kristen, 'I hope he doesn't mind hearing his own lyrics repeated back to him.'" Hey! He wasn't afraid to just be a fan. Shepard even revealed to Corden, "I am the number one JAY-Z fan in America." Fair enough!

"I gave JAY-Z what I would call the platinum package," Shepard continued. "Everything was on the table — jokes, sincerity, admiration, you name it. I gave him like 120% and I promise you if we had bumped into each other in the bathroom mid-meal, he'd have no idea I was sitting at his table. I think all I was, like, a roadblock to look at Kristen."

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aw! At least Shepard tried. It would've been pretty awesome if that night had been the start of a friendship between the two couples — can you imagine how fun their double-dates would be? But alas, it just wasn't meant to be. Still, not everyone can say they sat next to JAY-Z at the Met Gala. Give me that and I am set for life.