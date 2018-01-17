Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard's Fight About Helmets Is So, So Relatable

Another day, another reason to love Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's relationship. Look, we all know by now that Kristen and Dax are the ultimate relationship goals — not because they are picture-perfect, but because they are real. They argue, they compromise, and they've learned to make it work, despite sometimes having polar opposite views on many things. What's even better about this pair is how candid they are about their seemingly average life, and on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kristen talked about what the family does together: road trips, bathroom breaks in gas stations, that sort of thing. But she also revealed a blowout fight in the beginning of their relationship, and honestly, I couldn't relate any more. Apparently, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had a fight about helmets during a road trip and I'm sorry, but this is the most normal thing I think I've ever heard.

It all started back in 2010, after Bell finished working on the movie When in Rome. She told Jimmy Kimmel that she and Shepard decided to take a road trip from New York to Detroit, Michigan, where Shepard's mother lived. In what Bell said was Shepard's idea, the two began their road trip on a motorcycle. As someone who has ridden on the back of a motorcycle, let me tell you, this is not your ideal mode of transportation when traveling long distances.

But since these two are much cooler than me, I'm assuming it looked more like Kanye West's "Bound 2" music video:

...and less like me uncomfortably riding on the back of a motorcycle.

So the deal was that Bell let Shepard choose which music to listen to for the first two states. So when they stopped at a service station, Bell assumed it was her time to play DJ. She told Kimmel,

When he went into the service station, I said, 'Well that's enough for me, I've had it up to here with the yacht rock outlaw-country, let's get some show tunes!' So I switched the iPod. Well, he was not happy because I didn't ask, we didn't discuss it. And it was also like we're both control freaks [in the] beginning of our relationship.

That fight took a turn (as most fights about stupid things do), and soon they were arguing about motorcycle helmet laws, which led to "an even bigger fight":

Dax Shepard believes that if he is in a state that does not have a helmet law he should be ‘observing the local culture' and not wear his helmet.

Can you feel the sarcasm emanating from your screen?

Ultimately, though, they came to a final agreement:

If he was on the highway, he had to wear the helmet. But if he was on side streets, he didn't have to wear the helmet. I'm not joking, he took side streets for like four hours just to make a point.

SERIOUSLY, why does this power couple sound like every other normal-human couple on the planet? I mean, picture these two beautiful people:

OK, now picture them arguing over helmet laws on a road trip. It's impossible to picture, and yet, that's exactly what goes down.

But you know what they say: What doesn't kill a relationship only makes it stronger. Bell and Shepard ultimately reached a compromise (though I can't see meeting in the middle of show tunes and country music), and ended up at their destination, where Bell hilariously recounts having to partake in a "medium-length photo shoot" upon meeting Shepard's mother for the first time.

About the fight, she said,

But we continued dating, Jimmy. That's the moral of the story. We worked through it — it's about compromise. It's about understanding the other person's wants and needs. We weren't listening to each other back then, but now we listen.

Let's add this to the adorable quotes from Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard that prove we all wish to find a relationship as amazing as theirs.

You can watch it all hilariously and adorably unfold in the video below:

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

The moral of the story is to find someone who will make you laugh. Find someone who will support you unconditionally. But most importantly, find someone who will dance with you to Toto's "Africa," because that's what you deserve.