On Monday, Jan. 6, Krispy Kreme announced its brand new Mini Doughnuts. To kick off the introduction of this permanent menu item, Krispy Kreme is hosting happy hour events called "Mini Mondays," which can score you a free Mini Doughnut. Here are the details of Krispy Kreme's January 2020 happy hours so you can get in on the deal.

The new Mini Doughnuts at Krispy Kreme are set to stay on the menu permanently at participating Krispy Kreme stores nationwide. You can purchase the Minis as of Monday, Jan. 6 in 2-packs or 16-count boxes. Prices vary by location. However, you can try one for free during a "Mini Mondays" happy hour event, as long as your local Krispy Kreme is participating.

To try a Mini Doughnut for free, you'll need to visit on a "Mini Monday" between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time. There is no purchase necessary, but deal is dine-in only and excludes online and delivery orders. You can choose from any of the four flavors available: Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Original Glazed. These happy hours will take place each Monday in January, so if you miss the first one, just try for the following week.

Krispy Kreme is only allowing you one free Mini Doughnut per customer per day, so you can't get more than one during a single happy hour.

The Mini Doughnuts are pared down versions of the OG doughnuts and offer the perfect solution for those who don't want to eat a whole doughnut but don't want to completely skip out, either. There are four chances to get in on a "Mini Monday" in January: Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 20, and Jan. 27, but after the last day, you won't be able to try one of the Mini Doughnuts for free.

If you want to grab a new Mini Doughnut in your fave flavor for free during a Krispy Kreme happy hour, plan your January visit ASAP.