While you and your family have most likely already started planning out your Thanksgiving and Christmas Day menus (I know my family has), it never really hurts to add just a few more last-minute sweets to the dessert table. You feel me? Well, luckily for all of my fellow sweet-toothed pals, just in time for Thanksgiving Day and the holiday season, Krispy Kreme's holiday doughnuts have finally arrived, at long last. I don't know about you, but my mouth is already watering. Bring on the sugary goodness.

On Tuesday, Nov. 13, East Coast-based doughnut paradise Krispy Kreme announced in a press release that they would be bringing back their OG Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut for one week only, from Friday, Nov. 16, through Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22. If you've never gotten the chance to try the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, it literally tastes like fall in the form of fried dough. It's almost exactly like the Original Glazed Doughnut you've probably tried a million times before, with an added pinch of cinnamon and a dash of pumpkin spice flavoring. IMO, it wouldn't be Turkey Day without pumpkin-flavored everything, so as you would probably imagine, I am literally so excited.

Krispy Kreme also just released an entirely new fall confectionary, known as the Cinnamon Swirl Doughnut, according to a press release. It's currently available in shops throughout the U.S. and Canada, and according to Krispy Kreme, it'll be available throughout the entire holiday season. Yep, you'll be able to get your hands on one through January 2019. It's a Christmas miracle.

Anyway, the Cinnamon Swirl Doughnut is definitely one-of-a-kind. Per the release, it's completely covered in cinnamon sugar, and generously topped with rich cream cheese icing as well as a gooey cinnamon swirl. Needless to say, it's what I'll definitely be snacking on this holiday season.

In the press release, Brittany Dubin, the Culinary Manager for Krispy Kreme, spoke very highly of both seasonal doughnuts. She said fans have been waiting this entire year for some pumpkin and cinnamon doughnuts, and that it's definitely worth bringing back both in time for Thanksgiving.

In the press release, Dubin said:

Our cinnamon swirl doughnut accomplishes the unthinkable: you get a gooey cinnamon swirl, decadent cream cheese icing and melt in your mouth doughnut in every bite. Of course, no pumpkin spice season is complete without Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut. Our fans have waited all year, and we’re making their wait worth it by bringing it back in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

If you're really trying to jazz up the Thanksgiving dinner table, Reynolds Wrap created a recipe for a glittery turkey. You can find out how to do it on the Reynolds Kitchen website, and basically, you just need to make your own edible glitter. It's really going to add a little sparkly something to your Thanksgiving meal, so don't hesitate to do it.

If you take Thanksgiving Day as seriously as I do, filling up the dessert table is absolutely vital. And since Krispy Kreme came out with not one — but two — new holiday doughnuts, they're perfect for your Turkey Day celebration. So get ready to enjoy an extra sweet holiday season.