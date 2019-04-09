I'm obviously way past the age of getting an Easter basket this year, but Krispy Kreme's Easter 2019 doughnuts should make a mighty fine replacement. As a kid, my parents filled my Easter basket with candy, plastic eggs, and a few small trinkets. However, these new spring-inspired doughnuts from Krispy Kreme are arguably way better than my childhood Easter basket. I mean, just look at the doughnuts. Each one is designed to perfection (read: made for the 'Gram), and I haven't even gotten to the taste of these bad boys yet.

On Monday, April 8, Krispy Kreme, purveyor of hot and fresh doughnuts, announced the release of three, limited-edition doughnuts for spring including the Bunny Doughnut, Chick Doughnut, and the Decorated Egg Doughnut, according to the doughnut shop. The latest Easter-themed treats are currently available at participating Krispy Kreme locations. However, the adorable doughnuts won't be around for long. Per Krispy Kreme, you can expect to find each of the three doughnuts at select stores until Sunday, April 21. That coincides pretty close to the actual Easter holiday taking place the day before. (Of course, you don't have to celebrate Easter to get down on this box of doughnuts.)

“Spring is a time of renewal and optimism, and these fun, decorative doughnuts will put a warm smile on everyone’s face,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said in a press release.

Before you rush out to grab a box of these adorable Easter doughnuts, you may be wondering what each one tastes like. Sure, the treats are totally Insta-worthy, but the taste is a crucial element to all of this, IMO. These three new spring-inspired doughnuts from Krispy Kreme sound very promising, though. Here's a little more about the confectionery collection, according to the doughnut company:

Bunny Doughnut : This one is my personal favorite because it looks so sweet (literally). The Bunny Doughnut is filled with Chocolate Kreme and is dipped in icing. As you can see from the pictures, the doughnut is decorated like a bunny with chocolate and pink icing, and it even has sugar ears.

: This one is my personal favorite because it looks so sweet (literally). The Bunny Doughnut is filled with Chocolate Kreme and is dipped in icing. As you can see from the pictures, the doughnut is decorated like a bunny with chocolate and pink icing, and it even has sugar ears. Chick Doughnut : You'll want to sink your teeth into this one a thousand times over because the inside is filled with Krispy Kreme's cake batter. This doughnut is made with yellow icing and is carefully decorated by hand. It looks just like a cute spring chick.

: You'll want to sink your teeth into this one a thousand times over because the inside is filled with Krispy Kreme's cake batter. This doughnut is made with yellow icing and is carefully decorated by hand. It looks just like a cute spring chick. Decorated Egg Doughnut: No Easter basket is complete without an Easter egg, and Krispy Kreme delivers with this spot-on interpretation the decorative egg. This doughnut is filled with classic White Kreme and dipped in a fruity flavored strawberry icing. To give the doughnut a little something extra, it's finished with a green and yellow hand-decorated egg design.

Krispy Kreme usually comes through with some kind of festive design for spring. You may recall last year when Krispy Kreme released a Reese's Peanut Butter Egg Doughnut. Similar to this year, the doughnut featured an incredibly delicious filling. The Reese's Peanut Butter Egg Doughnut was loaded up with Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in a chocolate icing, and also decorated to look just like an Easter egg, according to the company.

I don't know about you, but I'm already drooling over this year's lineup. My family usually gets together for some sort of Easter brunch each year. Instead, this year, you can find me with a dozen of these new spring doughnuts from Krispy Kreme.