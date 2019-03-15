Just when you thought Krispy Kreme doughnuts couldn't get any better, locations across the pond starting filling 'em with chocolate hazelnut spread and salted caramel. I'm not kidding: Krispy Kreme UK's Original Filled doughnuts are literally stuffed with your favorite flavors, and I'm getting serious dessert FOMO right now. There are currently two types of Original Filled options on sale in the UK, to be exact — and they both sound delicious. In fact, once I get into detail about them, you might have a hard time deciding which one to try first.

Since I'm a huge fan of chocolate-hazelnut everything, I'll start with Krispy Kreme's Original Filled Nutty Chocolatta. According to a Krispy Kreme press release, the Original Glazed doughnut ring is literally filled with chocolate hazelnut spread. TBH, I can't even imagine how delicious it'd be to bite into a glazed doughnut and immediately taste the chocolate hazelnut filling inside of it — but I digress.

To make the selection even better, it's topped off with a drizzle of even more chocolate hazelnut spread. I don't know about you, but I'm getting major Nutella vibes right now. I love Nutella and I love doughnuts, so I'm almost positive that I'd enjoy the Original Filled Nutty Chocolatta. With that being said, I'm pretty jealous of anyone in the UK who's currently snacking on it.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme UK

That's not the only new doughnut on the menu, though. Another Original Filled doughnut option that was recently introduced is the Original Filled Salted Caramel. This OG doughnut ring is topped and filled with — you guessed it — salted caramel. As someone who loves salty desserts (salted caramel is a favorite of mine), I'm all about this selection. In fact, if I was in the UK ordering at a Krispy Kreme right now, I'd have a lot of trouble deciding between the Nutty Chocolatta and the Salted Caramel.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme UK

If you're torn between the flavor options, too, have no fear. You can try them both during your next Krispy Kreme visit in the UK. You'll have to keep a few things in mind, though, including the doughnuts' prices. According to a Krispy Kreme press release, each doughnut will cost £1.90, which is about $2.53. However, if you're across the pond and craving more than one (or two) doughnuts, you can score a dozen for £12.45, which equals to about $16.55.

Don't wait too long to try the new Original Filled Krispy Kreme doughnuts, because they won't be around forever. Per the company's press release, the stuffed selections will only be on sale until April 7. In other words, stock up while you can (or book a spring vacay to the UK — your choice).

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme UK

If a UK vacation isn't in the cards for this spring, don't fret. The doughnut company has some treats up its sleeve for U.S. customers, including "O’riginal" Glazed doughnuts that were dyed green. They'll be available at Krispy Kreme locations until St. Patrick's Day, so get 'em while you can.