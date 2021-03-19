Ever since Kim Kardashian reportedly filed for divorce from Kanye West on Feb. 19, fans have been waiting for the family to comment on the situation. The Season 20 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, March 18, teased that next week's episode will dive into Kimye's split. On premiere day, Kris Jenner broke her silence about her daughter's breakup while appearing on The Kyle & Jackie O Show. Kris Jenner's quotes about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce are heartbreaking because she revealed her biggest worry concerns her grandchildren.

"I think it’s always going to be hard anytime, you know, there’s a lot of kids," Kris said on the Australian radio show. "The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much, so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal."

Kardashian and West share four children: North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and Psalm (1). They all used to live together in their Hidden Hills home in California, but over the past few months, West has been living at a ranch in Wyoming. Speculation Kardashian and West's relationship was taking a turn for the worst began when the rapper spent the December 2020 holidays in Wyoming instead of with his wife and children in Lake Tahoe. On Dec. 11, 2020, People reported the stars were "very much [living] separate lives" at that point. Then, on Jan. 5, reports swirled that Kimye was in marriage counseling after they spent the second half of 2020 in "deep trouble."

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

When asked if viewers will learn about the couple's split during Season 20 of KUWTK, Kris said, "You might."

"I don't know what they have decided on in the finale because we haven't even seen the first show yet," Kris explained. "I'm sure they're putting some final touches, but I think it's just a private time for them. Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time, so I think that's going to be for her to work through and process. When she feels like it, I'm sure she'll say what she needs to say."

On March 18, Caitlyn Jenner also commented on the divorce news. "I love Kimberly. Honestly, I love Kanye. I have had a very good relationship with Kanye. I wish them both nothing but the best," she told Access Hollywood, adding she wouldn't reveal details because it's Kardashian and West's "story to tell" and not hers.

However, Caitlyn said the show might reveal some information about their split later in the season. She added, "I think you might learn some things in the final episode, I wouldn’t be surprised, although I haven’t seen the show, but I do remember shooting scenes. And yeah, I think it should be pretty interesting."

To see all the drama play out, tune into KUWTK on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!