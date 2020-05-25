Now more than ever, Kris Jenner is an open book when it comes to her relationship with Corey Gamble. While Gamble's presence in the life of the KarJenners has been constant in the last few years, it was during season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that Jenner really let loose when talking about her intimacy with him. Kris Jenner’s quotes about her sex life with Corey Gamble prove she isn't holding anything back.

Fans will recall an awkward episode of KUWTK that aired earlier this year in which Kris admitted to Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian during a lunch that she "cannot stop thinking about sex." Later in the same episode, someone speculated Gamble was cheating on Kris with a different woman and brought it to Khloé's attention. Attempting to catch him in the act, Khloé barged into Gamble's hotel room but instead caught Kris and Gamble role-playing.

The true reality TV moments were quite cringeworthy for Kris' daughters, but in a new bonus scene from KUWTK, Kris continued to detail her sex life without guilt.

“Corey is like a walking, talking Luther Vandross song," Kris told her BFF Faye Resnick after stating she's "always in the mood" for Gamble. "He is so sexy always and all I want to do is like, cue the music."

Resnick was all about Kris' sex confessions, and applauded her for being so true to her own feelings, something Kris clearly needed to hear.

“My girls were giving me a hard time because I have a life and I’m a woman with hormones,” Jenner said during a solo confessional. "Faye is right. Sex at my age is a beautiful thing, and my girls don’t understand that I’m actually so lucky to have these feelings and I feel like I should be taking advantage [of it.]"

Talking to Resnick, Kris exclaimed: "I mean, I want to put it on Instagram, like, "I’m f*cking, are you?'" Check out Kris and Resnick's full NSFW convo in the video above.

There's no doubt that Kris is happy as can be with Gamble, and at the end of the day, that's all that matters.