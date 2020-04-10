Khloé Kardashian has already had her fair share of cringeworthy screen-time during the 18th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and we're only three episodes in. Kardashian was first on hand to witness — and attempt to break up — the fist fight between sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, but during the third episode, KoKo got an eyeful when she barged in during Kris Jenner's hotel rendezvous with Corey Gamble. This video of Khloé Kardashian walking in on Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble role-playing will leave you feeling so awkward for her.

The Thursday, April 9, episode of KUWTK was all about sex and relationships, and it wasn't even focused on the younger Kardashian and Jenner sisters. While Kris and her mom, MJ, focused on setting Khloé up after her breakup with Tristan Thompson, the Good American cofounder wasn't having it.

Kris made things extremely uncomfortable during a lunch outing with Khloé and Kendall Jenner when she started dishing out details about her sex life with Gamble. "I cannot stop thinking about sex," Kris exclaimed before Kendall abruptly changed the subject.

As the episode went on, Kris just kept getting more and more outspoken about what goes on in the bedroom with Gamble. So, obviously, Khloé was taken by surprise when someone alerted her that Gamble was spotted at a hotel with a "red head."

Khloé quickly speculated Gamble was cheating, so decided to take matters into her own hands. Watch what went down at the 2:20 mark in the video below — and try not to cringe.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

Turns out, the "red hed" was Kris in a wig, because she and Gamble were role-playing at the hotel. Jenner was *not* thrilled to find her daughter in the hotel room, but in Khloé's defense, she was just trying to make sure no one was hurting her mama.

Though Khloé isn't in a rush to date again, Kris is clearly on cloud nine in her relationship with Gamble.