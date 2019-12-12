There tends to be a big difference between what people get under the Christmas tree and what they really want for Christmas. This holiday season, Kris Jenner thinks she knows what the people actually want, and, while unconventional, she's getting it for them. Kris Jenner's 2019 Christmas gift for her family is the most Kardashian-momager idea ever.

In an interview with People, Jenner revealed she's getting her loved ones Botox for Christmas. Yes, as in the facial injections that diminish wrinkles. You know what they say: Tis' the season for smooth skin.

“It’s a one-stop shop for me,” Jenner explained. “And who doesn’t love Botox? For me, it’s been really great. If you’re responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time.”

Jenner said she's even getting her mom, Mary Jo, facial injections.

“I also feel really blessed to have my mom still here feeling OK, and she’s 85 years old. I hope I have that adventurous spirit when I’m her age. She’s a joy. I’m going to give her a Botox gift card for sure," she said.

The gift of Botox really isn't so out of the blue for Jenner. She's actually the face of Botox Cosmetic this holiday season.

It might actually be a fool-proof gift idea for the Kardashians, who have admitted to using Botox in the past.

In a 2010 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian tried Botox. "I had some bruising around my eyes after the procedure, which is totally natural, but because I hadn’t looked into the side effects, I freaked out. Botox just wasn’t necessary for me at [that] age," she said. Perhaps, 2019 is the year Kim K gives fillers another whirl thanks to Mama Jenner.

Jenner also appreciates gifting more sentimental items, though, and last year, she told Refinery29 all about one of her favorite presents to date.

“We all have a diamond ‘mommy’ necklace from Jennifer Meyer. Kourtney started the tradition when she gave one to me. Then earlier this year, I gave one to Kim, Khloe, and Kylie, who were all expecting. Kourtney actually thought I had re-gifted her necklace," she shared.

With her big 2019 Christmas idea, Jenner is anything but traditional, but she's truly the gift that keeps on giving.