Kris Jenner loves embracing the title of Grandma Clause during the holidays. With 10 grandchildren — Mason, North, Penelope, Saint, Dream, Reign, Chicago, Stormi, True, and Psalm — things just keep getting more exciting on Christmas morning for the KarJenner crew. Kris Jenner's quotes about holidays with the Kardashian kids are so sweet.

In case you haven't been keeping up with the Kardashians, Jenner and her brood go all out for any and all occasions, and that's especially true for Christmas. Between an annual Christmas card (that often causes chaos), an epic Christmas Eve party, elaborate decorations, and more, Jenner embraces the mayhem.

“I get so excited for the holidays,” Jenner told People. “I’m so excited about life in general, my girls and my son and watching the grandkids grow. That’s really fun.”

Jenner channels her inner Kris Kringle for the big day. "My favorite thing is planning what their gifts are going to be,” she said of shopping for the little ones. “It’s a really great situation. We have so many little ones, it’s like a built-in preschool!”

Jenner gushed that the adults have just as much fun as the kids. Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian, along with Kylie and Kendall Jenner, waste no time getting the holiday season started, according to Kris.

“We start decorating after Halloween,” Kris shared. “We all have our input and we talk about it and make notes. It’s going to be something really special. And Christmas morning we’re usually at Kourtney's house, so she’s in charge of all the stockings.”

There are a few people who aren't easy to shop for, Kris admits. “The tough ones are the guys,” she said. “Back in the day, I used to get my dad and my grandfather such traditional gifts. Everyone gets a golf shirt! But that doesn’t work with these guys. Usually, I get Kanye [West] and Scott [Disick] something in the jewelry category.”

It's not just around the holidays that Kris spends quality time with her grandchildren. In fact, Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kylie all live close enough that they see each other at least once a week.

“We all live in the same neighborhood,” Kris said. “I [just] went to Kim’s house because she was doing a little class for her kids and had an anaconda snake in her backyard. I considered that a win because I saw North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and then I got Penelope and Reign as a bonus!”

Kristmas at the Kardashians is sure to be a blast, and will only continue getting better as the kids keep growing.