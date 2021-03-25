Fans were dying to know if Khloé Kardashian got engaged to Tristan Thompson after she wore a huge diamond ring on Instagram. However, momager Kris Jenner said her daughter might still be single during a March 24 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and believe me, Kris Jenner's comment about Khloe Kardashian's diamond ring is so coy. "That's a good ring," Kris said about the massive rock on Khloé's hand. "I think she just loves jewelry. She loves a good, you know, ring!"

This isn't the first time the Kardashian-Jenners have sparked engagement rumors while flaunting diamond rings. In January 2019, fans thought Kylie Jenner was engaged to Travis Scott when she shared a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on that finger. However, the rumors turned out to be false. But in Khloé and Tristan's case, an engagement could be more plausible... especially since she gave him a sweet shout-out on Instagram for his 30th birthday.

“Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you,” she wrote in a March 13 post. “I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many.”

Khloé and Tristan seem to have put his multiple cheating scandals behind them, and now, they're focused on expanding their family and giving their daughter, True, a sibling. Kris revealed they've already made embryos during her appearance on Ellen. "I mean, I think it's so great that they want to do that again and have a sibling for True, because there's nothing better than a big family and brothers and sisters, and that's just my heart," she said. "So, I'm really happy. I just want them to be happy. And True will be so excited."

The only thing that seems to be bothering Khloé is all the negative backlash she's been receiving about her and Tristan possibly getting back together. The reality TV star opened up about her love life in a new clip teasing the March 25 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the video, she confronted Scott Disick, who commented, "@realtristan13 is a lucky man!" on an August 2020 photo of her wearing a bikini.

"Scott, I got a whole lot of action this weekend and Friday from your little comment you made on the 'gram," she told him. "I had to remove my tagged photos. Everyone [was] putting clown stuff all over me." Although Scott told her that she shouldn't be bothered by what people have to say, Khloé noted that she has a better relationship with Thompson when it's not talked about in the press. "When all this outside noise is not around me, we are great," she said. "Tristan and I operate fine, we have fun together, it’s enjoyable, it’s easy."

It seems like Khloé and Tristan still have a lot to figure out when it comes to their relationship. If they ever do decide to get engaged, I'm sure they'll make a proper announcement on social media.