Kris Jenner has had just about enough of her grown daughters arguing, and I can't say I blame her. In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mad momager finally cracked after listening to her girls constantly bicker. Kris Jenner called out the Kardashian sisters for fighting and it might be the most real thing that has ever aired in the history of the series.

Fans of KUWTK know that Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian butt heads about literally everything but, in recent episodes, things have taken a turn for the worse — and Jenner is, quite frankly, sick of it.

First, let me point out that I am not exaggerating when I say Jenner went off in the one-minute clip for the Season 17 episode set to air on Sunday, Oct. 20. I also think it's worth mentioning that Kendall Jenner was in the video, but Kylie Jenner was not.

"I feel like the really funny side of you guys outweighed the mean side," Kris said. "And I feel like it's gotten a little mean girls... As much as I love you, you fight a lot dirtier than you used to fight."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

Proving Kris' point, the clip showed footage of previous episodes that included a series of screaming matches between the siblings. In one, Kim and Kourtney fought as they planned their daughters' joint birthday parties earlier this year. Kim wasn't thrilled with Kourtney, who is known for her clean eating habits, to have gluten-free options for treats at the Candy Land themed party.

"Kim can literally be the biggest f*cking evil person on the planet," Kourtney quipped as the KKW Beauty founder can be seen throwing something at her.

At one point in the trailer, Kourtney expressed that she'd be totally fine if the show ended after more than 12 years, which didn't sit well with Khloé.

Kim noted that she doesn't understand why the sisters "can't all just respect each other" while Kendall shared that she thinks there is "sometimes a lot of judgement" between them.

The clip ended with Kris attempting to find a solution to the constant fighting. "I feel like we just need to press a reset button," she said. "You guys have to get back to the fact that we're just family."

That was almost too hard to get through.

Kris shared her thoughts about the clip on Instagram writing, "We’re family through thick and thin ❤️ Here’s a look at what’s to come this season on @kuwtk."

Kourtney has previously opened up about how she often feels like quitting the show. "Every day is different,” she explained during an interview on The Real in September 2019. “At the current moment I’m happy and very into my blessings and feeling very good, but I definitely have my moments where [I want to quit], because, I mean, life is short, and you want to be happy.”

It would truly be the end of an era if the famous family threw in the towel on the show they've filmed for more than a decade. Sending positive vibes that the sisters will put their differences aside and find a healthy balance to keep on going.