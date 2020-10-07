There's no disputing that Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae Easterling are BFF goals. The two have gotten incredibly close throughout 2020, enjoying pool days, creating TikToks, and serving up endless selfies. So when Easterling's birthday rolled around on Oct. 6, Kardashian didn't let it slip by without sending her some b-day love. Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram for Addison Rae's 20th birthday perfectly encapsulated their friendship.

Given their 21-year age difference, Kardashian and Easterling's friendship has received criticism since day one. But that hasn't stopped the two ladies from flaunting their friendship regardless.

"Everyone wish a happy happy birthday to this angel @addisonraee (A real friendship reel," Kardashian wrote on her birthday, sharing behind-the-scenes footage from a photoshoot they did together.

The video, which was inspired by Miley Cyrus' "Midnight Sky" performance at the 2020 MTV VMAs, was wild from start to finish, with the girls sexily crawling on the ground at one point, and Easterling dropping it to the ground as she danced. Naturally, some critics slid into the comments, but most fans were loving the birthday tribute to Easterling.

"THIS FRIENDSHIP HAS A LOT OF POSITIVE VIBES," one fan commented, while another said, "Love this, realest friendship out there tbh."

You can see Kardashian's birthday post for Easterling below.

Easterling previously addressed the criticism surrounding her friendship with Kardashian in September when chatting with ET.

"At the end of the day, I think friendships are just what you make them," the TikTok star said. "What you have, like the time you spend with them, the things you enjoy doing. And if you have things in common, it just makes sense. I don't think that's anything to really judge people on. I feel like friendships can range from any age and I feel like everyone can relate to people in different ways."

"Kourtney and I just happen to have a great friendship, which is really fun," Easterling continued. "She's been a great person to have in my life. She said in my YouTube video that I had great energy that she liked to be around. I think she has great energy as well and she has so much experience in her life that I can really just look at and kind of learn from."

Given their friendship has been fun-filled and drama free since day one, Easterling and Kardashian undoubtedly have some shenanigans planned to celebrate her birthday week. But for now, Easterling is still basking in all her b-day love. "So thankful for you," she wrote when reposting Kardashian's video.