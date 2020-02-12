The Kardashian sister's Oscar-night saga keeps getting more comical. After Khloé Kardashian cryptically tweeted that Kourtney Kardashian ruined her and Kylie Jenner's night, Kourt shared her side of the story. Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram about Khloé Kardashian ditching her hilariously proves there's no bad blood.

If you missed it, Khloé, Kourtney, and Kylie stepped out for what appeared to be a super fun night of celebrations on Sunday, Feb. 9. The trio posted dozens of gorgeous photos, videos of them dancing until the wee hours of the morning, and it legit looked like the best time ever. Well, hours later, Khloé confused fans when she tweeted that Kourtney wrecked the evening for her and Kylie.

Some of Koko's followers begged her, Kylie, and Kourtney to explain what happened, while many speculated it was just a joke. None of the girls addressed the situation until late on Tuesday, Feb. 11, when Kourtney posted a series of pics of her and Khloé, and captioned it: "Date night, even though she ditched me half way through."

And just like that, the funny back-and-forth banter between Kourt and Khloé began.

"Still not feeling you," Khloé quipped. She then followed it up with two more comments that read "gluten fraud" and "scammer," referencing Kourtney's Oscar night Hawaiian bread indulgence.

Further proving the posts were all in good fun, Kourtney replied "facts" to Khloé's "gluten fraud" comment, adding two crying emojis.

Underneath Khloé's post about "still not feeling" Kourt, the eldest Kardashian sister joked, "Why u so obsessed with me?"

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians know Khloé and Kourtney often butt heads and get into heated arguments, but always come out of their mini-beefs stronger than ever. That being said, who knows if something really did go down between the siblings on Sunday night. Maybe it did and they decided to sweep it under the rug, or maybe this was all just one big, inside joke.

Whatever happened, good or bad, there's a chance it'll somehow play out on an upcoming episode of KUWTK.