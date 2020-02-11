Khloè Kardashian's Tweets About Kourtney Ruining Her Night Are Cryptic AF

Leave it to Khloè Kardashian to stir the pot on social media. After what appeared to be a flawless, star-studded sisters' night out for Khloè, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, the Revenge Body host shared a cryptic message that has fans begging for an explanation. Khloè Kardashian's tweets about Kourtney ruining her night are straight-up confusing.

Less than 24 hours after Khloè, Kourt, and Kylie got all dolled up and attended a variety of Oscars after parties on Sunday, Feb. 9, Khloè appeared to air her dirty laundry on Twitter, writing: "Ugh why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night ? Ugh."

Adding fuel to the fire, Khloè posted a followup tweet that simply read: "Oh @kourtneykardash !!!!!!"

Followers begged Khloè to explain what happened or reveal the tweet was just a joke. They also tweeted Kourtney to address the situation, but neither provided any insight, so cue the confusion.

Khloè and Kourtney are known to be as close as can be one minute, and then full-on feuding the next. In recent months, the two have been butting heads over Kourtney's lack of interest in continuing to film Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During a December 2019 episode, Khloè and Kim Kardashian even threatened to fire Kourt from the show, so it's understandable why fans aren't sure what to make of Khloè's tweets.

Just look at these photos and videos that show how much fun they seemed to be having.

Kourtney even consumed a bunch of gluten, so it had to have been a good time (I don't think she'd break her healthy eating habits for no good reason).

Now check out what fans are saying about Koko's comments.

Some fans are convinced Khloè is teasing drama that will air on the upcoming season of KUWTK.

While Kardashian fans wait to find out what, if anything, Kourt did to ruin the night, I'm sure the sisters have figured things out behind closed doors already.