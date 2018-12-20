It goes without saying that 2018 has been kind of a transitional year for Kourtney Kardashian. Between feuding with her sisters and leaving her beau of two years Younes Bendjima, the eldest Kardashian has experienced quite a few changes this year. And all of that has definitely been reflected on her Instagram. As a matter of fact, Kourtney Kardashian’s 2018 best nine highlights all of her best moments.

A handful of photos in Kardashians best nine feature her former boyfriend Younes Bendjima, which makes sense because she did spent quite a lot of time with him. Over the course of their relationship, the two traveled to all kinds of places together and shared their adventures on social media.

Other photos in Kardashian’s best nine of 2018 feature her kids and even her ex Scott Disick as well as her sisters (yep, even Kim and Khloé). All in all, Kardashian’s best nine represents the colorful year she’s had and that, of course, includes the rehashing of her feud with sisters on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But all of that is water under the bridge at this point and that, too, is reflected in Kardashians best nine.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian’s best nine of 2018 down below:

In any case, let’s examine some of the more interesting photos included here. First, there’s that very sweet photo of Kardashian and Bendjima at a concert. Bendjima is hoisting the very petite Kardashian onto his shoulders so she can see what’s going on:

Even sweeter, though, is the Thanksgiving photo Kardashian shared that shows her with her kids and their dad. Kardashian captioned the photo with a really nice message:

I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian 😩😢i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!

Check out the photo below:

Kardashian’s best nine also includes this photo of her and Disick with their daughter Penelope:

Clearly, Kardashian and Disick have co-parenting down pat. Love it!

As previously mentioned, Kardashian’s best nine Instagram posts of 2018 featured her siblings quite prominently. Kardashian posted this photo of herself and all her sisters for Kylie Jenner’s birthday:

One of Kardashian’s most-liked pictures of 2018 is from Halloween when she dressed up as Ariana Grande. Kardashian’s costume is complete with a high ponytail, pink dress, and a microphone. It’s pretty much the perfect costume! Have a look:

To round out Kardashian’s best nine is a stunning photo of herself that she posted in August 2018. In the photo, Kardashian is looking straight at the camera and wearing a purple outfit. It’s really a lovely photo. Check it out:

All in all, Kardashian has had an interesting year and that’s some you definitely get a sense of when you look at her best nine of 2018. I’m sure 2019 will be even more fascinating and adventurous!