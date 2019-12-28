From the sounds of things, Kourtney Kardashian is off the market just in time for the start of 2020. Following rumors that they'd rekindled their romance, a new report claims that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are reportedly dating again — and they have a holiday photo together to prove it. Elite Daily reached out Kardashian and Bendjima's reps for comment on the recent reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If you've been keeping up with Kourtney's Instagram, you know that she shared a very cozy photo of herself and Bendjima with their arms wrapped around each other to the social media platform on Friday, Dec. 27. It was pretty clear that ~something~ was going on between the former flames, and according to a few different sources, they're back together.

One source told People, "Kourtney decided to give him another chance," with another saying, "They have fun together and her kids like him."

The source said Kardashian was happy to rekindle the relationship. "He seems very committed to Kourtney," the source said. "She's happy that they are back together. She didn’t want to hide the relationship any more. It was her decision to make it public again."

Fans might remember that the 26-year-old was the first long-term boyfriend that the reality star dated since Kardashian ended things with Scott Disick back in 2015. After making their relationship public in the spring of 2017, they reportedly called things quits back in August 2018.

It's not the first time that sources have reported that the former couple are giving things another shot. A source reportedly told People on Dec. 22, "In the past, Kourtney was very happy dating Younes and she feels the same now. They took a long break because Kourtney felt that she couldn’t trust him. He is trying to convince her that she can though."

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

The source added that Kardashian also took into consideration how great her former beau was with her kids.

"Not only was Younes a great boyfriend, he was also great with Kourtney’s kids. They really like him," the source added. "It’s never easy being a single mom and dating. And Kourtney knows this. It seems she is giving Younes another chance. And she seems very happy about it."

Per news sources, the pair have been linked together for some time now, and were spotted being "together and very cozy" on several occasions in early December. Just one night after they were spotted "on the couch together, pretty intimate in a corner" while attending the opening of Socialista Miami together on Dec. 3, according to People, they were photographed partying together with Bella Hadid and Kardashian's half sister Kendall Jenner at LIV Nightclub. According to a source, they were "together and very cozy the entire time at the nightclub."

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now that Kardashian is making things official with Bendjima once again on Instagram, it looks like things are heating up quickly in the romance department. Only time will tell, but I wouldn't be surprised if this couple takes things to the next level in 2020.