If you've ever caught an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, then you've probably heard of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. They dated for several years and had three kids together, while simultaneously engaging in a very tumultuous, public relationship. And while they've been nothing but co-parents for quite sometime, viewers are holding out hope that this fan-fave couple will work it all out. So when media outlets began pointing out Kourtney K. and Scott Disick's body language at Kylie's birthday party, the digital world blew up. Unfortunately, the results are in, and they're not exactly what fans had hoped for.

For a lot of KUWTK fans, Kardashian and Disick are endgame. I mean, look at the facts, people: they had been together for over ten years, and Kardashian saw Disick through the loss of both of his parents, as well as multiple rehab stints. They have three adorable children together, and they seem to be co-parenting well.

At Kardashian's younger sister's birthday party last week, the two exes were seen spending quite a lot of time together, leading many fans to grow hopeful that a reunion is indeed possible. However, according to several body language experts, there's not a lot to get excited about.

Now, in case you haven't been properly Keeping Up, then allow me to fill you in: both Disick and Kardashian had been dating other people after their split. Kardashian had been seeing Younes Bendjima for over a year, until they broke up this month. Meanwhile, Disick has been dating and jet setting across the globe with Sofia Richie.

At Jenner's 21st birthday party, Kardashian and Disick were filmed by both Kim and Khloe Kardashian getting cozy. Or were they? The body language experts I consulted all seem to disagree.

According to body language expert, Blanca Cobb, there's actually not a lot of connecting going on in the videos. "Scott and Kourtney are completely disengaged from each other in these short clips," Cobb tells Elite Daily. "Scott makes a phone call while Kourtney chats and shows her phone to someone at the table. Neither one of them make any physical contact nor do they look at each other. Scott doesn't seem to be enjoying himself, he's not even smiling whereas as Kourtney seems to be in a lively conversation."

Don't be too torn up about this — Cobb does offer some hope. "It could mean nothing or it could mean everything," she says, but, "we just don’t know based on these short clips."

Perhaps they were just playing it cool so as not to show too much interest in each other. Or Maybe they really have moved on. Either way, there's no surefire way to tell.

Looking closely at the videos, there is one moment in which it could interpreted that Kardashian was giving Disick a signal that she's interested. According to body language expert Traci Brown, "She's leaning a little toward him..." Once again, that doesn't necessarily anything. "Or maybe whoever is across the table. But he's totally disengaged, not focusing on the group or her in any way. He's leaning back and not participating."

Brown suspects that this means that Kardashian appears to be more into getting back together with Disick, than vice versa.

Unfortunately, just because Disick and Kardashian were seated next to each other, does not necessarily mean that sparks were flying.. "Other than the fact that they are in the same room and sitting at the same table, there's not much to go on," body language expert Lisa Mitchell tells Elite Daily.

So whether you're still hopeful that the pair will get back together, or you believe that this celeb couple is better as friends, don't get your panties in a twist: Their body language doesn't reveal anything definitive about their relationship.

