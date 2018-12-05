Many signs would find both Aries and Sagittarius challenging to trust. Aries is spontaneous and impulsive. Sag is much the same; they are the most fickle of the zodiac and tend to fall out of love just as quickly as they fall into it. Also, neither is the best when it comes to fidelity. But here’s the thing: These signs also don't feel a need to hide who they are, and that attitude of total honesty creates a unique bond of trust between the two of them.

For example, Sabbat was recently spotted out with model Chiara Scelsi while Kourtney was off on vacation with her ex, Scott Disick. For many couples, that would spell doom. But shortly after, E! News reported that Kourtney was “unbothered,” by it all and so they were back to hanging out like it was NBD, in no time. Which, for an Aries-Sag couple who are actually keeping it casual, makes total sense.

While only time will tell if Kourtney and Luka are the kind of Sagittarius and Aries couple that makes it official, what we do know is that if they do decide to go down that road they will be highly compatible. They share the same values, vibe, and lifestyle. They have fun together and know how not to take life too seriously. Also, the sexual chemistry is fire. So, whether they are in it for a long time, or just a good time, I am wishing this possible duo nothing but the best.