When Knives Out landed in theaters in November 2019, it was regarded as a quirky oddity. In the land of blockbuster superhero sequels and Oscar-bait films vying for awards, this film was neither. It was an old-fashioned murder mystery with an eccentric detective and a room full of suspects. But audiences loved it, and by the close of 2019, the movie had become the surprise hit of the year. So how long will fans have to wait for Knives Out 2 to premiere?

The sheer popularity of the first Knives Out film brought in $165 million domestically, and in February 2020, Lionsgate was quick to confirm a second film was on the way. But perhaps that confirmation came too quickly. On March 31, 2021, things changed when Netflix announced it had purchased the rights to Knives Out from producers Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman. Moreover, Netflix would make not one, but two sequels. The blockbuster deal confirmed Johnson would return as writer and director and Daniel Craig would also reprise his role as the Hercule Poirot-like Detective Beniot Blanc. It also turned the nascent film franchise into an an all-but-guaranteed streaming hit.

Netflix confirmed at the time that casting would begin immediately and filming would get underway soon. Here's everything known so far about the project:

'Knives Out 2' Teaser Along with the announcement that two sequels were underway, Netflix announced filming is slated to start on June 28, 2021, in Greece. With no footage yet shot (and casting only just getting underway), fans probably won't see a teaser for months to come. But hopefully, first look photos will arrive soon.

'Knives Out 2' Cast Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As previously noted, Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc and his Foghorn Leghorn accent are set to return for both films. But the movie's greatness came from the ensemble cast that surrounded him, with luminaries like Don Johnson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and the late Christopher Plummer. It also starred Marvel hero Chris Evans in a sweater, which became one of the film's iconic images. But with each successive film being a completely new case, that means only Craig will probably return. But not to worry about the new ensemble. Knives Out 2 is already finding new Marvel stars to help fill the roster. On May 10, Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista was the first significant name to join the new cast in an as-yet-undisclosed role. It is a re-team for Bautista and Craig, who last seen together in the James Bond movie Spectre. There's no word as yet about what sort of knitwear Bautista's character wears, but fans know he's got an oversized sweater to fill. And there's at least one more sweater-worthy former Marvel star on the roster. On May 11, Deadline followed up with the reveal that Edward Norton is also joining the cast.

'Knives Out 2' Plot Lionsgate So far, all fans know is that the new Knives Out films won't be bringing back the Thrombeys and the Drysdales. Like any good old-school murder mystery series, each movie will have a standalone case, featuring a brand-new high-profile ensemble. Fans will just have to wait on the details. But with filming set to begin in summer 2021 in Greece, clues should be forthcoming soon.