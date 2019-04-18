Kit Harington & Rose Leslie's Astrological Compatibility Says Their Love Is Kissed By Fire

Before there was Jon and Dany, there was an arguably even more exciting romance on Game of Thrones: Jon and Ygritte. As much as I stan the (admittedly problematic) current love story, a part of my heart never left the cave, if you know what I'm saying. And since Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are a married couple in real life, it never has to. Much like their characters', Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's astrological compatibility shows that these two are literal star-crossed lovers, which explains why their road to the aisle had its bumpy patches.

If you aren't familiar with their real-life love story, Cosmopolitan reported the couple started off as friends, but once they began working together on season two of Game of Thrones, the sparks started to fly. Harington described falling in love with Leslie to L’Uomo Vogue back in 2011: “If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love,” he said. Despite their romantic beginning, The Stir reported that the couple split in 2013. Fortunately, things got back on track in 2016 when they confirmed they had rekindled their romance by making their red carpet debut at the Olivier Awards in London (whew!). The couple moved in together the following year in June 2017, and announced their engagement in September. Harington and Leslie went ahead and made it all the way official when they were married in June 2018. Swoon.

While their love story has a happy ending, it hit some bumps along the way. Then again, when you consider this couple's zodiac signs, it all start to make sense. Harrington was born December 26 under the sign of Capricorn and Leslie's birthday is February 9, which makes her an Aquarius. These neighboring — but almost entirely opposite — signs may not make for the most obviously compatible couple, but when it works, it works. Here’s what we can surmise about Leslie and Harington's romance, based on astrological compatibility.

Theirs is a relationship built on mutual respect and friendship. Giphy Harrington and Leslie went from friends to lovers while working together, something that is totally typical of Capricorn and Aquarius couple, which, more often than not, start off with a connection based on mutual respect and friendship before they blossom into romance and passion. That's because both of these signs tend toward being very reserved when it comes to opening up and showing one another their vulnerabilities, so it helps to take that time to really get to know one another before the pressure of a relationship sets in. By taking it slow like this both signs are able to get over their respective walls and forge a deeper connection. And here's the thing: An Aquarius and Capricorn couple that successfully gets past that hurdle is well on their way to creating something really amazing and steady. It also helps that their relationship is based on a deep admiration and respect for one another and their differences.

Aquarius and Capricorn are a true case of when opposites attract. Giphy While both signs share a true passion for life and and are very ambitious, it's the way that they approach these things that shows how different they are. Capricorn is the ultimate earth sign, so they insist on tackling life from a very grounded approach. Whereas air sign Aquarius sees the world through a much more cerebral and open minded lens. This could create a major rift between the two signs, were it not for how straightforward they both are in their communication style. If they are motivated to make things work, these two different styles can actually bring out the best in one another, with their opposite natures creating a beautiful balance. Aquarius helps Capricorn lighten up and see things through a new perspective, and Cap helps Aquarius with the day-to-day practicalities of life that they sometime forget to deal with. Plus, both of their signs' aversion to drama and conflict means they are willing to talk things through in a productive way.