If you had to build a fantasy world, two things would likely be at the top of your must-have list: an epic beach and a quality spot for breakfast. You just can't live without either, which is why winter in New York City can be a bit of a struggle. Even though there are spots to sip green juice or order a stack of pancakes, there's a serious lack of sunshine and tropical vibes. Enter, King's Hawaiian Breakfast Bungalow. Breakfast and beach lovers are about to flock to this spot in NYC for its menu and magical — anything but Midtown — atmosphere.

A Hawaiian-inspired pop-up restaurant will certainly make you feel like you're on #vacay in the middle of a snowstorm. It'll take the edge off those February and March days when you're trudging slush into the subways and begging the universe to land you plane tickets to an island somewhere. It will also treat you to tasty food that combines everything you love most about breakfast and swimming in a bright, blue sea.

King's Hawaiian Breakfast Bungalow brings the radiant and loving spirit of the islands closer to home, and gives you a chance to escape the sidewalks and skyscrapers for a cozy breakfast with your BFFs. Here are all the details you need to know before heading there.

King’s Hawaiian Breakfast Bungalow isn't your average breakfast spot. Although it does give you access to try the King's Hawaiian products and order savory and sweet dishes, it's also an interactive spot for you and your friends to score some new #content. In the space is an Instagram museum of sorts, featuring an ocean-themed ball pit and other backdrops where you can capture some selfies. Before or after you eat, you'll want to take a dip and some breakfast pics amongst the colorful decor.

For food, this bungalow is all about transforming the brand's breads into amazing breakfast dishes. According to press materials from King's Hawaiian, you can savor their Original Hawaiian Sweet Roll, Original Hawaiian Sweet Sliced Bread, and the Original Hawaiian Sweet Round Bread at the bungalow. Your crew will get to choose between over 50 different toppings and fillings to add to your bread-inspired breakfast, or pick out an already-created dish by breakfast connoisseur Chef Jaime Young from Sunday in Brooklyn.

The already-created menu includes three signature dishes. The Coconut S'mores French Toast is made with the brand's Original Hawaiian Sweet Round Bread and treats you to a coconut maple glaze, toasted meringue, and shaved dark chocolate. If you're looking for something on the savory side, then you might want to order the Spam-Egg-and-Shoestring-Potatoes Sandwich. This breakfast sandwich features Spam, scrambled eggs, provolone cheese, and crispy potato strings on King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Roll with a hot sauce aioli.

In addition to these two dishes, there's also a breakfast sandwich — the Hawaiian Chicken Fried Steak Katsu Sandwich. If you really want to be transported to the islands this winter, then this is the dish for you. It's made with chicken fried steak katsu, scrambled eggs, a miso hollandaise sauce, and crispy shallots on the brand's Original Hawaiian Sweet Sliced Bread. To say the least, it sounds like paradise.

Before you and your brunch crew get too excited, though, you should know that King’s Hawaiian Breakfast Bungalow doesn't open until Feb. 22, 2020. It'll stay open through March 1, 2020, with the following hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To experience the food and Instagram-worthy spots, you can purchase a ticket at BreakfastBungalow.com.

Tickets include the food your order, along with access to the ball pit and other unique Hawaiian-esque experiences. They're $25 each for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

Of course, if you can't make it to the pop-up restaurant, you can always plan a trip to Hawaii for a real island experience or pick up some King's Hawaiian bread and make your own breakfast dish at home. Either way, it's bound to be a magical, tropical, and tasty time.