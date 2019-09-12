Move over Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, there are two new cowboys in town and they are absolutely adorable. Kim Kardashian's video of Saint and Chi dressed as cowboys will melt your heart and then some.

On Sept. 12, Kardashian took to Instagram to share the sweet snap of her son and daughter dressed in the tiniest cowboy costumes I've ever seen. In the black-and-white video captioned with a cowboy emoji, Saint and Chicago stand next to each other to show off their new western-style threads. Saint is dressed in an adorable vest with a big belt and fringed pants and a cowboy hat. Chicago's wearing a similar ensemble consisting of a vest and a cowboy hat, but with a fringe skirt and adorable little boots.

"Do you guys love your outfits that I got you form Wyoming?" Kim asks in the video.

"Yeah," says Saint immediately.

Aww... he's really into it. Chicago, on the other hand, is such a model and opts to stay quiet, giving viewers her best smize.

Kardashian's friends and followers can't seem to get enough of the new pint-size sheriffs in town, filling her comments section with sweet messages and heart-eyes emojis. "OMG can it get any cuter," wrote Kardashian's gal pal Olivia Pierson. "Haha this is too good!" followed her BFF Jonathan Cheban.

This comes just a day after Kardashian set the record straight surrounding rumors that she and Kanye West are moving the family out of Los Angeles and to Wyoming. It all started on Sept. 9 when a source confirmed to People Magazine that Kanye West purchased a ranch in Cody, Wyoming. “Kanye West has been in Cody, Wyoming for a few weeks now,” the source said. “He bought a ranch and is touring local elementary schools." The ranch, which was previously known as "Monster Lake" is said to be just over 4,500 acres. TMZ also claimed the property ran West a smooth $14 million. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's team about the reported price of the ranch, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On Sept. 11. Kardashian appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Hmm.. I wonder if this was filmed before or after her reported dinner with Tristan Thompson. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's reps for comment on reports that Kardashian and Thompson dined together, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Anyway, the makeup mogul dished on her and her family's possible move, telling Fallon, "We love Wyoming, it’s always been such an amazing place. My husband did just buy a ranch there, and his dream and his vision is to move there," she started. "I love LA, so I envision summers, I envision some weekends,” she added. “But yeah, we love it.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

Kardashian went on to describe her and West's draw to the state that's filled with mountains and plains. “It’s like, the prettiest place you’ve seen in your entire life. Even my sisters, everyone, we’ve had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away," she said.

Well, it sounds like Kardashian and the fam are planning on moving, but will probably split their time between both California and Wyoming. I just wonder if this move is going to happen sooner or later? Maybe sooner since it looks like the kids are already dressed and ready to go. I guess I'll just look out for Kardashian's cowboy costume on the 'Gram as the final indication.