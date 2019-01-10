I'm a sucker for love stories, and the best one a couple can tell is the story of how they first met. Did they bump into each other on the subway? Did they have an under-the-radar office romance? Did they both swipe right on Tinder? It's all so thrilling, isn't it? But when you're an A-list celebrity, things are slightly different, and Kim Kardashian's story of how she met Kanye West proves that theory to be totally accurate. The fact that Kim and Kanye were friends long before they got together is sweet, but the most recent little fact Kim blessed us with is honestly one hundred times sweeter.

A Kardashian fan took to Twitter on Wednesday, Jan. 9 to state her hopes of having our girl Kim channel her inner '00s fashion state of mind by tweeting a paparazzi photo of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star in a hot pink juicy sweatsuit. Her attire totally matches Kardashian's spray tan and Louis Vuitton handbag, and it is almost too 2007 it hurts.

"I’d love to see Kim bring back Juicy Couture sweatsuits and that LV multicolor bag," the Twitter fan wrote, and honestly? Same.

I'm feeling nostalgic, don't @ me.

But the best part about this tweet is that Kim saw the photo and decided to tell her fans the cutest backstory about that particular night. "Fun Fact- in this pic I was on my way to meet Kanye for his Good Life performance for the MTV Awards," Kardashian wrote, adding, "I didn’t really know him but his people called my people lol & I was a girl in the audience at the live performance in Vegas. I met his mom Donda this same night."

Did you hear that, fam?

She was wearing this legendary look as she was on her way to watch what would be her future husband perform, and met her future mother-in-law that very same night!

Are you crying yet?

But it gets better, because there may even be video proof of Kardashian at the actual performance. According to Cosmopolitan, the girl in the patterned dress bopping along at the 12-second mark might actually be Kim Kardashian. Check it out and see for yourself:

POP Vevo on YouTube

Unfortunately, she's not wearing the Juicy sweatsuit, so we can't say for sure whether or not it's our girl...but it's still fun to imagine, no?

This isn't the first adorable story we've heard from Kim Kardashian about her husband. Back when she was married to Kris Humphries (and she and Kanye were just friends), she revealed that she hid her wedding ring from Kanye so that he wouldn't have to be upset by looking at it.

Back in August 2018, she made a radio appearance to explain that this little situation took place at SoHo house after she presented West with an award he'd been nominated for.

"I had my big ring on because I was married, so I’m, like, talking with my ring and I talk with my hands a lot, so I’m talking and I just see him looking at my ring and his face would just, like, get heartbroken," she said. "So I sat on my hand for the rest of the dinner and spoke like this with one hand."

Kind of a bummer for Kris Humphries, but so damn cute for Kim and Kanye.

Kim continued on with her story, saying, "You know we look back now and I guess him and his best friend had a convo and was, like, 'Dude, we’re at a restaurant together and she just got married two weeks ago'... Nothing went down, nothing happened, but then I went to New York and started filming and I was like, 'You’re right, I’m miserable, I made the wrong decision.'"

Yes, girl. Admit those mistakes and go live your truth!

Kim and Kanye 4-EVA, the end.