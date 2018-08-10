Anyone familiar with Kim Kardashian's love story with Kanye West knows the two were good friends long before they got together. In his song, "Theraflu," West admits he had feelings for her throughout their friendship, even when she was married to another guy: “And I’ll admit, I had fell in love with Kim / Around the time she had fell in love with him / Well that’s cool, baby girl, do your thing / Lucky I ain’t had Jay drop him from the team.” In fact, he was so into her that Kim Kardashian hid her ring from Kris Humphries when she was hanging out with her friend-turned-second husband.

Kardashian revealed the sweet tidbit of information while making a radio appearance yesterday morning. She told the radio host that the ring hiding took place when she was at a dinner with West at SoHo house after she had presented him with an award he'd been nominated for.

"I had my big ring on because I was married, so I’m, like, talking with my ring and I talk with my hands a lot, so I’m talking and I just see him looking at my ring and his face would just, like, get heartbroken," she explained. "So I sat on my hand for the rest of the dinner and spoke like this with one hand."

Of her short-lived marriage to Humphries, Kardashian admits on the show, "You know, I f*cked up and went a different direction and realized I f*cked up pretty soon."

Although nothing went down between her and West during that dinner, Kardashian admits he did make her realize how unhappy she was in her marriage with Humphries.

"You know we look back now and I guess him and his best friend had a convo and was, like, 'Dude, we’re at a restaurant together and she just got married two weeks ago,'" she said on the show. "Nothing went down, nothing happened, but then I went to New York and started filming and I was like, 'You’re right, I’m miserable, I made the wrong decision.'"

On the 10-year anniversary of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian revealed how her love story with West unfolded following her split with Humphries:

After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down and he said, 'Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.' He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me. So I went there and I stayed with him, and that's where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, 'Oh my God, why didn't I do this sooner?' Like, this is what real life is like — love and fun and real support.

To this day, eve after four years of marriage, their love seems to be going strong.

"He’s taught me to have more of an opinion. I’ve taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious," Kardashian revealed in an interview with Elle earlier this year. We’re a good balance."

Ah, true love!

