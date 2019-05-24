Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially been Mr. and Mrs. for five years! The couple is celebrating their wedding anniversary on today, May 24, and it's a special anniversary this year, as KKW Beauty is launching the limited edition Mrs. West Collection on the same day. She's been posting all about the wedding day and how it inspired the various pieces of the Mrs. West Collection on her Instagram, giving fans new behind-the-scenes photos from Kimye's wedding day, and Kim Kardashian's story about rushing down the aisle at her wedding sounds like it came straight out of a movie.

The Instagram featured three photos that showed Kardashian getting her glam done for the wedding. The wedding was held in Italy in 2014, but the rehearsal dinner was famously held at the Palace of Versailles in France, so that's where they were the day before the wedding (this will be important later). Mario Dedivanovic and Chris McMillan, Kardashian's longtime makeup artist/close friend and hairstylist, respectively, are also seen in the shots helping Kardashian get glammed up. The story Kardashian shared in the post's caption is so sweet.

"This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy," Kardashian shared. "We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time!" Told you that note about France would be important!

The caption continued,

We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the aisle because Andrea Bocelli had started singing and I couldn't miss it. I had no idea it was really him until I got to the isle and screamed inside! So many amazing memories.

Talk about straight out of a fairytale.

Kardashian shared some more behind-the-scenes photos of their wedding day after this post, this time showcasing West and his groomsmen.

"A little behind the scenes from our wedding day 5 years ago 📷 @nabil," she said in her caption.

The photos show West getting dressed, Scott Disick helping him out with the cuff of his shirt, as well as other members of the bridal party, like Virgil Abloh, who is now the creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear. There's also one shot that shows Kardashian, West, and their entire bridal party looking off into the distance. Kardashian's bridal party consisted of her mother and sisters, and baby North, of course, but she's not seen in the photo Kardashian shared.

Kardashian also shared this gorge shot from their wedding album to her Instagram on May 17, the same day she revealed Psalm West's name and first photo.

"5 years and 4 kids ✨ life couldn’t be better! *anniversary coming so soon*," Kardashian said in the caption.

The KKW Beauty Mrs. West Collection drops at 3 p.m EST/12 p.m. PST. The collection includes a six-pan eyeshadow palette, a lipstick, lipgloss, and lipliner, a blush, and a highlighter, and the collection's packaging features a photo from Kardashian and West's wedding album, as well as new shots inspired by the wedding's aesthetic. It's surely going to give Kimye stans all of the feels.

Happy anniversary, Kimye!