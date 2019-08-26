Hi, stop what you're doing, Kim K just announced the new name for her solutionwear brand, and pretty much nothing else matters. Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, formerly the controversially-named Kimono, is back and better than ever, baby, and I can't wait to scroll through the Internet's thoughts on the rename. Personally, it makes me think of skim milk, but all that means is I've got my fingers crossed for an artsy photoshoot of Kim and some models rocking the pieces in an aesthetic AF milk bath. @ SKIMS Creative Team, DM me for more genius marketing ideas.

Jokes, aside, let's get down to it. When Kardashian announced a shapewear line in sizes XXS to 5XL, she expected it to be met with praise for its inclusivity — at the time, she failed to realize that naming said undergarment company after a traditional Japanese garment would offend fans worldwide. Ever an advocate for listening to her fan base, though, Kardashian put out a sincere apology just days after defending the name in a WSJ Magazine piece, and promised to return with a rebrand and a company name that better aligned itself with the brand's overall inclusive vibes. A little more than a month later, Kimono is now SKIMS, and as usual, Kardashian took to social media to give her fans the update.

On August 26, Kardashian posted about SKIMS for the very first time:

"My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name," Kardashian wrote in the caption of her post. "After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of @SKIMS Solutionwear™ coming September 10."

Natch, she had to keep the "KIM" in there somehow. Love you, Kimmy!

"I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies," Kardashian's caption continued, and I couldn't help but notice the new post contained a more realistic variety of women's bodies, too. While the original photoshoot was gorgeous, many fans noted that Kardashian was using mostly hourglass-shaped bodies to promote the line, and urged her to show the pieces in larger sizes and on differently-shaped bodies. In addition to the brand name critiques, it's clear Kardashian took this advice to heart, too, and I applaud her for it. I don't see every single size represented, but it's certainly an improvement from Round 1. More, please!

While there are a few call-outs about Kardashian looking Photoshopped into the campaign image (Haters just have to find something to hate on!) the majority of the comments section is filled with praise:

"The rename of this is epic. We stan a flexible CEO," wrote one satisfied follower. "Love the new name! And how special for your fans that you not only took their feedback, but also read through their suggestions to find a new name," commented another. "People love to hate on Kim but every time she gets called out she listens and apologizes people are too hard on her," one fan wrote, and TBH, I have to agree. She made a mistake, acknowledged it, and moved forward, all of which is so difficult to do in the public eye. "Representation is everything! Congrats on this Kim and bigger congrats on acknowledging when a name wasn’t politically correct for your brand!" one follower so eloquently stated.

Personally, I would've loved any new brand name, because I'm proud of Kim for apologizing and making the change, period. I can guarantee I'll be one of the shoppers hitting up the SKIMS website when the first collection drops on September 10.