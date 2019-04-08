One of my favorite things about watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians is that we finally get to see what actually went down behind-the-scenes with certain controversies that previously played out in the press. And no, I'm not talking about the whole Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods scandal. I'm talking about the night back in September 2018 when Kanye West was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live and gave that whole off-script pro-Trump speech while wearing a MAGA hat. Remember that?! Yeah, well, in the April 7 episode of KUWTK, we finally got to see Kim Kardashian's reaction to Kanye West's SNL rant. And it was.... something.

See, Kim and her kiddos flew all the way to New York with sister Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick to watch Kanye's performance. "I have to be honest — inside I’m kind of freaking out a little bit because live TV... you never know what could happen," Kim explained in the car on the way to the show. "I know that Kanye is always going to be Kanye and I’m never trying to change that. I mean, that’s who I fell in love with and I’m not trying to change who he is."

I have to say, I'm kind of in love with the way Keeks always has Kanye's back! But even so, she did seem kind of surprised about the whole MAGA debacle. And once she was back in Los Angeles afterward, she acknowledged the controversy during a family dinner with Mama Kris, after first telling her that the kids had so much fun watching their dad perform on the show and that their 5-year-old daughter, North, was "dancing up a storm."

"North, you can host next time," Kris jokingly told her granddaughter.

"I don’t know if they’ll invite us back ever," Kim then quipped, revealing that she did have some worries about West's future relationship with SNL.

"Did he do a rant at the end?" Kris wanted to know.

"At the end, yes, but the credits were rolling," Kim explained. "I can’t control it."

Kris then told Kim she needed to pay more attention to Kanye, which caused Kim to reveal she’s at the end of her rope, and that a move to Chicago might be her "breaking point."

Oh, did I forget to mention that Kanye apparently wants to move the whole fam to Chicago because, "That’s the vibe, babe. It feels good"?

Kim, of course, respectfully disagrees.

"I know that Kanye really loves being in Chicago," she shared in a confessional. "But I had no idea that he wants to move there until I hear about it on social media. We have to talk about this."

My absolute fave part of the episode is right at the end when Kim confronts Kanye about his plan to move while he's taking a nap.

"Maybe we should get a place in Chicago that we can go back and forth to, but it's not gonna benefit us if we're that separated all the time," she told him.

"We’re not gonna move full time, but we will spend time because that's my home, too," Kanye reassured her. "When I'm in Chicago, they're like: 'Ye! It's Kanye! Ye!' And when I'm in L.A., it's like, 'Oh, what's up, Ye?'"

"No," Kim told him. "They're like, 'Kiiiiim! Woooooo, Kiiiiim! OMG, it's Kim Kardashian!"

She ain't wrong, dolls!