Kim Kardashian's Quotes About Making The World Safe For Her Kids Say A Lot

When Kim Kardashian revealed her plans to become a criminal justice lawyer, many people were caught off guard since they only considered her a reality TV star. However, loyal fans weren't surprised at all. Apart from being a TV star, Kardashian is a makeup mogul, fashion designer, businesswoman, and influencer. Fans found Kardashian's new venture into law a natural progression, especially since her father, Robert Kardashian, was a high-profile attorney. Now, Kardashian revealed another factor that played a huge role in her decision to practice law. Kim Kardashian's quotes about making the world safe for her kids are so inspiring.

On Nov. 18, Kardashian appeared on TODAY to discuss her criminal justice reform work and how her kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, influenced her passion to make a difference. "When you become a mom, you become so protective," Kardashian told Jenna Bush Hager. "You want to, hopefully, make their world the most perfect place ever. And ours obviously isn't."

Kardashian explained her two sons, in particular, changed her perspective on the world. "I definitely see how, especially black men, are treated in this country, still differently. And I'm raising two black men and so I want to make sure that my world and their world is as safe and as fair as possible," Kardashian said.

Hear Kardashian speak about her kids near the 3:22 mark below.

TODAY on YouTube

Kardashian says she's willing to put all her best efforts into criminal justice reform, recognizing there's a long way to go. "It's just been such a journey that I didn't ever imagine I would be on," she revealed. "But I'm so glad that I am [on the journey]. And I just love that we've been able to just get a lot of work done and I just don't want to stop that."

Following Kardashian's interview with TODAY, Bush Hager showed support for the star's mission. "She was incredibly humble and effusively gave credit to all those who have worked on this for decades," she wrote. "PPS: She’s using her voice for good and looks great. In the words of my grandma Barbara Bush: if you don’t have anything nice to say, find another insta page. Ha. I was so impressed by her work."

One day, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm will feel so honored knowing their mom pursued law to make the world a better place for them.